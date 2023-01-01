The Future of Fast Casual in 2023 and Beyond

When COVID-19 hit, fast-casual restaurants transformed their parking lots into dining rooms in the form of curbside service, and concepts that once prided themselves on not offering big chain-associated drive-thrus promptly began adopting the format to serve customers. Then, the industry saw restaurant groups start partnering with third-party delivery providers, despite many claiming they would never do so because of the steep fees.

“I thought that honestly once COVID was dwindling down, that part of the business would subside a little bit and people would go back to their normal routines. Well what we’ve seen is, delivery is now a part of the normal routine, and that part of the business has not dropped off,” says Sam Rothschild, chief operating officer of 200-unit Slim Chickens.

Indeed, consumers are now conditioned to expect food delivered to their front doors at the tap of a touchscreen, and study after study keeps proving the steep fees are no match for the value of convenience. Delivery orders now account for about 10 percent of Slim Chickens’ business, while curbside, takeout, and catering make up about 20 percent. Drive-thru business is 50 percent, and the other 20 percent is dine-in—whereas pre-pandemic, dine-in accounted for about 35 percent of sales.

“We had to come up with new standard operating procedures, because you grew entirely overnight a whole new day part or segment of your business that really wasn’t there before, because delivery in our segment was very small, and takeout was OK,” Rothschild says.

That meant reevaluating packaging, staffing, design layouts, and more. If “pivot,” “unprecedented,” and “new normal” were the buzzwords of 2021, “optimization,” “efficiency,” and “new prototype” are gaining cause to be called the popular clichés of 2022—for good reason.

Now that dining rooms are filling up again, yet off-premises channels remain far elevated to prior levels, restaurateurs are grappling with how to balance their various business formats in a way that satisfies consumers and their labor force—groups with higher expectations and standards than ever, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Pandemic-related pressures continue to force the restaurant industry to make progress with new, creative solutions to improve customer and employee experiences, which in turn make for better systems overall.

Slim Chickens, for example, reconfigured its restaurants’ kitchens and designated parking spaces for delivery drivers to help optimize the flow for employees and guests. After recently bringing on a new vice president of technology, the brand is also looking at implementing new technologies in the drive-thru and adding staff members armed with order entry pads in parking lots to increase throughput.

“We spent a lot of time over the last year retooling our prototype, then going back and starting to do some work in the kitchens we already have, looking at new equipment and new processes,” Rothschild says, which also included reengineering cook lines, and moving around existing equipment to increase food quality, accuracy, and speed. “We’re just trying to get more efficient and keep costs under control with lots of out of the box thinking.”

Rothschild isn’t alone in thinking beyond conventions. Kevin King, president of Donatos Pizza, says automation will be critically important for the restaurant sector as the labor market remains tight post-pandemic. With digital orders now accounting for about 60 percent of Donatos’ business versus 40 percent before COVID, anything the company can do to make restaurant employees’ jobs easier is welcomed. As such, Donatos’ latest investment was implementing a piece of equipment in restaurants that applies sauce to pizzas—apparently one of the hardest skills to teach.

“It sauces pizza as fast as a human could do it, does it way more consistently, and the portion control is spot on; there are no peaks and valleys in the sauce,” King says. The Smart Saucer, made by Agápe Automation, rolled out to more than 15 stores as of press time, and was on track to be in about 100 more Donatos and Red Robin restaurants by early 2023 and eventually throughout the entire system, he says.

Columbus, Ohio-based Donatos partnered with Red Robin in 2020 to bring its pizzas to new markets. With 172 traditional stores and 250 Red Robin “nests,” Donatos’ footprint has now exceeded the 400-store range in about 27 states. “I think it’s a fabulous partnership for both, and it’s clearly been incremental in sales for them which is great,” King notes. “Donatos has an operating system that’s easy for [Red Robin] to execute at an extremely high level in their stores.”

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee also found a way to improve on its operating system and drive-thru experience. By introducing a “Cabin” prototype with drive-thru lanes and walk-up windows at a smaller footprint and lower investment, the 460-unit coffeehouse brand was able to “offer speed and convenience without sacrificing quality or service,” says John Butcher, Caribou’s president and CEO.

Caribou also completely refreshed its Perks loyalty program while simultaneously launching a new app, which allowed customers to save customizable beverages and frequently visited stores, as well as a revitalized points and rewards system.

“To remain relevant in today’s climate, a brand must be able to adapt to consumer preferences and continue to improve its business model,” Butcher adds.

At Modern Restaurant Concepts, which owns 28-unit Modern Market Eatery and 20-unit Lemonade, the leadership team decided to lessen the pressure on restaurant team members by fielding all calls to their in-house corporate guest relations team. Callers can place takeout or catering orders through guest relations, who also can give them directions or information on hours. Modern Restaurant Concepts tested out a call center years ago, but they found it too difficult to continually train people at a third-party company about their menu and operations, says Robin Robison, chief operating officer at Modern Restaurant Concepts.

Dine-in represents about 30 percent of MRC’s sales, while all other channels account for the remaining 70 percent of business, which includes sales from MRC’s app, website, third-party channels, guest relations, and catering.

“[Restaurant operators] wouldn’t know what to do if the phones started ringing in the restaurants again,” says Robison. “They have a huge appreciation for us being as innovative as this so they can focus on their operations, and guests are very appreciative of it.”