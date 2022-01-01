The Future of Fast Food is a Cross-Channel World

Before the pandemic, restaurants weren’t exactly first to the innovation stage. Hospitality can be fickle. Consumers change. So do markets and demographics. And, at least in multi-unit and franchise systems, the ROI on any bill placed in front of operators has to print in big letters.

However, COVID forced the cycle to step quicker. No other external force was capable of stripping access the way dine-in bans did. In turn, restaurants, and quick-serves in particular, sped to open channels and get food to guests. Drive-thru, curbside, mobile, and the rethinking of kitchen capacity via virtual brands, went from boardroom plans to overnight reactions. Eventually, as restaurants turned the corner, consumers reclaimed their center of gravity, Judy Chan, CMO of customer arrival platform Bluedot says.

And so, where did this take restaurants? Straight into an era of convenience, which is something the consumer was asking of restaurants pre-virus. “Across six studies, consumer demand for convenience has stood out as a key theme,” Chan says, referencing the company’s consumer polls throughout the crisis. “In the coming year and beyond, we’ll see restaurant brands aggressively invest in digital strategies both in-store and off-premises to improve speed and ease of use and that includes the arrival experience. Delivering that level of convenience will win brand loyalty.”

To put it plainly, consumers still favor many of the pandemic’s dining pivots. They want to balance prior habits, like dine-in, with occasions picked up over the past two-plus years. And this drives the convenience bar higher.

Driving a mobile future

At the drive-thru, gains feel permanent, per Bluedot data. In February 2022, and September, May, and February of the previous year, the percentage of consumers who visited a drive-thru in the last month was at, or just under, 90 percent. A month after COVID hit? The figure was 79 percent. Visitation has remained consistently 10 points higher than those early, strange pandemic days.

It isn’t news to quick-serves. Drive-thru lines haven’t blurred segment-wide; they essentially no longer exist. By mid-February, Shake Shack had three (Maple Grove, Minnesota; Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and Livonia, Michigan) with more on deck for Vineland Pointe in Orlando, and Castle Rock, Colorado. It expects 10 up and running by 2023, while 25 percent of its entire corporate fleet of openings this year will include either a “Shack Track” walk-up or drive-up window. Chipotle’s 3,000th location—opened February in Phoenix—featured the brand’s digital order drive-thru pickup lane, or “Chipotlane.” In 2021, the fast casual debuted 215 units and 80 percent included one. The same mix will comprise the 235–250 restaurants expected this calendar year.

Even Applebee’s, which launched a drive-thru pickup window in Texarkana, Arkansas, brought its third to market recently—a reaction to the fact sales outside the four walls accounted for 26.7 percent of the business in Q4. Average off-premises weekly sales were $13,800, more than double pre-pandemic. Texas Roadhouse is building them, too. As is barbecue chain Smokey Bones, which designed a full-tilt, digital-enabled drive-thru at a Bowling Green, Kentucky, location. The setup includes the chain’s virtual brands and a dedicated space inside the restaurant, complete with point of sale and audio headsets.

Without question, drive-thru competition has taken off.

In March, Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant Habit Burger. Complete with a drive-thru, the site at California’s Monterey Crossing shopping center sold for $4.57 million, which the company said was a record-low cap rate nationwide for a single-tenant Habit Burger.

“We created a competitive bidding process that helped secure a 1031 exchange buyer at 100 percent of the asking price,” says Bill Asher, Hanley Investment Group EVP. “… We expect to see more [quick-service restaurants] with drive-thrus as companies roll out their prototypes across the U.S.”