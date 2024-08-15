Chick-fil-A on Thursday named Susannah Frost as president, making her the sixth person in the brand’s history to hold the role. The previous president Tim Tassopoulos retired at the end of 2023.

“Susannah has demonstrated tremendous leadership throughout the business and has the range of expertise that will help the company continue growing with care and confidence,” CEO Andrew T. Cathy in an official statement. “Having served as CEO for three years [and president since Tassopoulos’ retirement], the timing is right to expand our leadership capabilities to include a president who will work closely with me and our executive committee to steward our domestic and global expansion.”

After graduating from The University of Georgia and Emory University, Frost’s career started as a real estate attorney at Troutman Sanders in the early 2000s, eventually pivoting to Chick-fil-A’s corporate support center in 2007.

Throughout her 17-year tenure with Chick-fil-A, she has quickly climbed the ranks of the company’s legal department, restaurant development, and operations. She most recently spearheaded the brand’s field operations as executive vice president, a role she held for over three years.

Now, she’s ready to stand at the helm of Chick-fil-A with Cathy at her side. As CEO, Cathy remains laser-focused on the overall strategic direction and culture of the franchise, with Frost ensuring alignment in the core business to maintain market leadership during a time of responsible growth. She is also heading up the brand’s Executive Committee.

Frost will assume her new position on October 1. Until then, she will continue to oversee the company’s real estate portfolio and lead field operations for over 3,000 restaurants nationwide.

“The future continues to offer so much potential and promise as we look to grow our opportunities to provide care and great food as well as live out our Corporate Purpose,” Frost said in a statement. “We have the opportunity to scale care with excellence across 3,000-plus restaurants and international markets. I look forward to working alongside Andrew, our leaders, Operators, and Staff to provide this to Customers in the communities we serve.”

Additionally, the company announced Cliff Robinson will take over as COO. He’s currently chief people officer, and his responsibilities will soon include field operations and restaurant development. He began working at Chick-fil-A at a young age as the son of a Chick-fil-A franchisee. He joined the support center in 1990 and has moved up the ladder since then, including various roles.