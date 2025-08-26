It’s been a shaky quarter for foodservice on the guest traffic side. Per Revenue Management Solutions, July quick-service transactions declined 0.4 percent against a negative comp of minus 2.2 percent last year. Average fast-food prices were relatively flat at 0.1 percent growth, down from June’s 1.3 percent increase—a pause, RMS said, likely due to significant promotional activity across the industry.

Broken down, breakfast traffic fell 4.6 percent, year-over-year. Lunch dipped 1.9 percent. Dinner was the top-performer, increasing by 1.6 percent.

By channel, takeout performed best, with traffic up 14.1 percent, year-over-year. Delivery rose 10.8 percent. Dine-in traffic slid 5 percent.

Alongside general data, RMS also polled customers across Q2 to see what might be driving some of this activity (or lack thereof). Most respondents said they were visiting all dining segments as often or more than the previous month, despite slower transactions.

QSR

Less: 29 percent

Same: 56 percent

More: 15 percent

Fast casual

Less: 39 percent

Same: 53 percent

More: 8 percent

Full service

Less: 36 percent

Same: 54 percent

More: 10 percent

One point to note, though: the share of people who said they were ordering more often from QSRs decreased by 9 percent compared to Q1 2025. Could that be a potential warning sign?

And even with some of fast casual’s relative struggles (more comped against its own success than a broader picture, like in the cases of Chipotle and CAVA), the majority of survey respondents noted steady or increased visits to the segment. As noted above, 53 percent reported dining at fast casuals the “same” amount, while 8 percent picked “more,” and 39 percent “less.” That said, RMS explained, the percentage of those dining out less is increasing significantly, year over year. In 2024, 26 percent of respondents said they were visiting fast casuals less, compared to about 10 percent in 2023.

Nearly one in four Gen Z and millennial customers added they were visiting quick-service restaurants more often.

But those intending to increase future orders declined from 24 percent in Q1 to just 11 percent in Q2.

Gen Z

Less: 31 percent

Same: 45 percent

More: 24 percent

Millennials

Less: 28 percent

Same: 49 percent

More: 23 percent

Gen X

Less: 29 percent

Same: 57 percent

More: 13 percent

Boomers

Less: 32 percent

Same: 63 percent

More: 5 percent

Four in five respondents reported using dine-in at least once per week.

Dine-in: 80 percent

Drive-Thru: 74 percent

Takeout: 73 percent

Delivery: 49 percent

Although dine-in usage was strong, however, occasions across all other channels declined by 3–5 percent in Q2 compared to Q1.

Gen Z and millennials customers leaned more toward off-premises than Boomers.

Preferred way to get food from QSR

Gen Z

Off-premises: 78 percent

Dine-in: 22 percent

Millennial

Off-premises: 73 percent

Dine-in: 27 percent

Gen X

Off-premises: 64 percent

Dine-in: 36 percent

Boomers

Off-premises: 41 percent

Dine-in: 59 percent

Also notable, three in five weekly delivery users had children.

Households with kids: 67 percent

Households without kids: 41 percent

It signaled, RMS said, off-premises as a convenience-driven occasion more so than an experience or value one, understandably. In one example, Chipotle Monday did something it’s never done—launch family meals intended to feed groups of four to six people. The digital-exclusive “Build-Your-Own-Chipotle” item essentially brings a personalized makeline into somebody’s home “in as little as 15 minutes.”

As for the future, two in three respondents said they intend to maintain or increase restaurant usage.

QSR

Less: 33 percent

Same: 56 percent

More: 11 percent

Fast casual

Less: 34 percent

Same: 56 percent

More: 10 percent

Full service

Less: 32 percent

Same: 57 percent

More: 12 percent

On this go-forward note, Gen Z appeared more cautious about their spending.

Gen Z

Less: 42 percent

Same: 44 percent

More: 14 percent

Millennials

Less: 30 percent

Same: 51 percent

More: 19 percent

Gen X

Less: 32 percent

Same: 57 percent

More: 10 percent

Boomers

Less: 33 percent

Same: 62 percent

More: 5 percent

Delivery is the occasion taking the hit here. Nearly two in five respondents said they intend to reduce their orders.

Dine-in

Less: 30 percent

More: 13 percent

Drive-thru:

Less: 31 percent

More: 13 percent

Takeout

Less: 34 percent

More: 10 percent

Delivery

Less: 38 percent

More: 10 percent

What’s causing this movement?

This is hardly a surprising or current reflection—three in four respondents continued to report higher restaurant prices when they go out. Seventy-five percent said prices felt higher than a month ago. Seventy-seven percent observed the same of grocery stores.

RMS said one in three restaurants were at high risk of losing transactions due to price increases. That number has been relatively flat at 37 percent so far in 2025 (percentage of locations potentially ceding traffic).

The company said to keep in mind price sensitivity isn’t universal. So brands should focus promotions and discounts where they matter. While 63 percent of locations were showing lower risk, the opposite was true of that other pool—making them candidates for targeted deals. RMS said to use location-specific insights to drill down.

Nearly two in five respondents said they were spending less of their disposable income on restaurants.

Compared to last year

Less: 38 percent

About the same: 33 percent

More: 29 percent

One in two budget-conscious respondents were ordering less often. Also, consumers ordering less to save money increased 8 percent year-over-year, indicating diners are safeguarding their wallets.

Gen Z reported spending more on restaurants while Gen Z and Boomers cut back.

Compared to last year, the share of disposable income spent on restaurants was:

Gen Z

Less: 27 percent

Same: 33 percent

More: 40 percent

Millennial

Less: 36 percent

Same: 32 percent

More: 32 percent

Gen X

Less: 44 percent

Same: 31 percent

More: 25 percent

Boomers

Less: 40 percent

Same: 35 percent

More: 25 percent

Some general observations from RMS:

For the fifth consecutive quarter, more consumers reported dining in at least once a week. This steady trend signals an opportunity for restaurants, RMS said, to reinvest in the in-store experience, through ambiance, service, or value offerings.

Older generations appear to be drastically cutting back delivery orders, with two in five Boomers planning to decrease visits altogether. These diners are more inclined to dine-in, preferring the traditional sit-down experience, RMS said.

Added the company: Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to choose takeout, drive-thru, and delivery. Keep younger customers’ favorites on the off-premises menus and make ordering a breeze to keep them coming back.