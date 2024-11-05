In the high-turnover world of quick-service restaurants, employee satisfaction isn’t just a goal—it’s a crucial strategy for success. The 2024 edition of QSR’s Best Brands to Work For showcases 19 companies that have redefined what it means to be an employer in the limited-service segment. This year’s list consists of companies that have made a commitment to their people and recognize a thriving workforce is the backbone of a thriving business.
Quick service is no stranger to challenges, from economic fluctuations to shifting consumer preferences. But chains standing out in 2024 are those that have chosen to invest in their most valuable asset—employees. These companies have realized offering competitive wages and benefits is just the beginning. What truly sets them apart is their dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel respected, empowered, and inspired to grow.
This year’s group embraced innovative approaches to employee engagement, from providing flexible work arrangements that cater to a diverse workforce, to implementing leadership development programs that help employees advance within the company. They’ve built cultures of inclusivity, where every team member feels they have a voice and a path forward. These efforts not only reduce turnover but also foster a sense of loyalty and pride among employees, who, in turn, deliver exceptional service to customers.
It’s clear the future of quick service will be shaped by restaurants prioritizing the well-being and development of their teams. Best Brands to Work For is a testament to the power of investing in people.
Note: This list is in no particular order.
Wingstop
Locations: 2,040
Wingstop’s success is largely attributed to its people, underpinned by a strong commitment to culture and a supportive work environment. The company offers a comprehensive range of benefits and perks designed to support total health—mental, emotional, and physical—through competitive health coverage, wellness reimbursements, virtual medicine, and a Team Member Assistance Program. Part-time employees also benefit from affordable healthcare options.
Wingstop promotes a culture of giving, with the Wingstop Charities grant program providing up to $5,000 to support causes important to team members. Additionally, the Team Member Foundation offers financial aid during crises, having donated over $540,000 since 2021. Flexibility is another key feature, with unlimited PTO, work-from-home Fridays, and special summer hours contributing to a reported 70 percent work-life balance satisfaction rate in 2023.
The company also incentivizes talent retention through referral bonuses and educational reimbursements, alongside competitive retirement savings plans. Wingstop’s core values—authenticity, service-mindedness, entrepreneurship, and fun—are lived daily. Authenticity is encouraged through open communication platforms like the “Say That!” podcast and diversity is actively practiced, with women and people of color making up a significant portion of leadership. The service-minded culture is celebrated with awards and shout-outs, while entrepreneurship is exemplified by opportunities for international career development.
Wingstop’s commitment to fun is reflected in frequent celebrations and a strong team spirit, with 93 percent of team members expressing pride in working for the brand and 94 percent confident in its mission and vision.
Chick-fil-A
Locations: 3,000-plus
Central to Chick-fil-A’s ability to deliver near-mythical customer service at scale is an owner-operator model that takes a different path than most. Rather than expanding through a company-owned franchise model or one where operators own handfuls of locations, most Chick-fil-As are owned and run by local owner-operators who live and work in the communities where they do business. As a result, the company says, these owner-operators get to know and cultivate relationships with the customers they serve as well as the people they hire and develop. There’s an emphasis unit to unit on local causes, from hosting events and fostering partnerships with other Chick-fil-A stores to amplify impact. Of course, Chick-fil-A stores are also closed on Sundays.
Most local owner-operators own just one location, meaning they’re small business owners who are on-site and actively involved. That enables them to be in-tune with what employees at each location need and respond accordingly. More than 75 percent of newly selected local owner-operators worked as team members in their local Chick-fil-A before taking on ownership of their restaurant business. That gives them the tools to provide hands-on leadership grounded in experience.
The principle within the organization, as provided by leaders, is straightforward—take care of employees who, in turn, can take care of guests. It’s a culture based on four core values: “We are here to serve, we’re better together, we are purpose-driven, and we pursue what’s next.”
Chick-fil-A has also cultivated opportunities broadly through its organization. Eligible team members in Chick-fil-A-branded restaurants can pursue higher education opportunities by applying for college scholarships through the Remarkable Futures Scholarship program, and many may be offered leadership and advancement opportunities at their local restaurant. Every year through the initiative, the company offers $1,000, $2,500, and $25,000 scholarships to employees who work at a franchised or company-owned Chick-fil-A units. The scholarships, which are paid in advance, can be used at any accredited college, university or technical/vocational school, and are available for both full-time and part-time students. To date, the brand has awarded over $191 million in scholarships to more than 105,000 restaurant team members.
Taco Bell
Locations: 7,458
Taco Bell encourages an environment that supports the dreams and aspirations of its 15,506 corporate restaurant team members and Restaurant Service Center (RSC) employees. The brand’s commitment to growth and education is evident in its benefits package, which includes covering up to 100 percent of tuition for over 80 business, technology, and hospitality bachelor’s degrees through a partnership with Guild Education. Additionally, the Taco Bell Foundation awards millions in Live Más Scholarships to passionate changemakers, and corporate team members have access to over 350 partially funded degrees, certificate programs, and academic coaching.
Taco Bell also emphasizes physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Benefits include flexible scheduling, free meals, paid holidays, and discounts on various services. The company offers medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as complimentary therapy sessions and access to a Teledoc Program. Retirement savings are supported through a 401k Plan via Yum! Brands, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available for additional support.
Taco Bell’s values—Be People-First, Be Fan-Led, Be Fearless, Be Different—are central to the employee experience. The brand attracts and retains enthusiastic team members by offering unique career development programs, such as The Entrepreneur leadership training, which prepares managers for higher roles with competitive salaries. The Internal Incubator program encourages creativity across departments, solving real business challenges.
Taco Bell also focuses on inclusivity and community impact, with the Taco Bell Foundation playing a key role in empowering team members to pursue their goals, whether within Taco Bell or beyond.
Chipotle
Locations: 3,500-plus
This year, Chipotle took the top ranking on American Opportunity Index’s Best Places for High School Graduates to Start a Career. The inaugural list presented the top 50 employers that could offer recent grads a pathway toward sustained carer development and compensation. It was based on the assessment of career trajectories for nearly 5 million workers from 2018–2022. In many ways, this runs right to the heart of how Chipotle has connected with its labor force in recent years. The chain boasts a 90 percent internal promotion rate goal (it was 87 percent last year), along with competitive compensation, and robust benefits. And on the road to 7,000 locations, this pool of talent is only going to swell.
Chipotle’s benefits today include an all-crew bonus, which allows restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, access to mental health care, medical, dental, and vision for employees and their families, tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees through Guild, 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match, employee stock purchase plan, paid vacation, sick leave, flexible schedules, English as a second language for employees and their families, free Chipotle, discounts on major brands through Perkspot, gym discounts, and more.
Whataburger
Locations: 1,040
Whataburger assists employees, known as family members, with a range of benefits and growth opportunities. These include scholarship programs for both employees and their dependents, weekly pay, flexible schedules, a 401(k) Savings Program, meal discounts, leadership and training initiatives, a structured career development path, healthcare coverage, and community engagement activities. Operating partners also have the potential to earn substantial incomes.
Whataburger nurtures a strong sense of family and commitment through its Whataburger Family Foundation, which offers scholarships and emergency assistance. The Whataburger Family Foundation has provided nearly $24 million in support, including $12.5 million in scholarships and $11.5 million in hardship grants.
A highlight of Whataburger’s culture is the biennial WhataGames, where restaurants compete in service, product quality, and leadership for the title of five-star grand champion and a share of a $1 million prize pool, with cash prizes awarded to all team members at winning locations.
Whataburger’s priorities include an inclusive and supportive culture, competitive pay, medical and dental benefits, short-term disability, parental leave, flexible scheduling, leadership development, and a dynamic work environment, making it a top choice for employees.
Panda Express
Locations: 2,600
Panda Express, founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983, has remained a business rooted in people over profit as it’s scaled throughout the country. The brand today employs north of 52,000 employees and curates a bevy of benefits, from free meals during shifts to discounts at locations, theme parks, and more. It offers flexible schedules, PTO (accruing from the first day of employment), as well as income protection plans, such as basic life insurance and long-term disability coverage.
Panda Express has cultivated a culture of performance along the way. Employees can tap bonuses, stock options, and 401(k) matching up to 4 percent, if eligible. GMs are able to earn unlimited bonuses, with roughly 70 percent of full-time GMs making more than $100,000 in total cash compensation in 2023—the highest bonus paid last year was $132,000, placing Panda Express in the top 6 percent of bonus payouts among category peers. Moreover, Panda Express raised its minimum wage to $15 nationwide in 2022.
Panda Express also supports the long-term financial and personal success of associates, the company says, with 63 percent of managers achieving homeownership—significantly higher than the 39 percent national average for Americans under 35. Additionally, the brand’s Leave Share program offers extra support during tough times, allowing employees to donate their PTO hours to help colleagues facing serious health issues or natural disasters. Since 2023, Panda team members have donated over 1,400 PTO hours.
And this movement starts within. A full 100 percent of the company’s area leaders rose internally from store leader roles. Store managers are provided ladders for advancement, with the potential to become training managers within a year and area leaders within two.
There are holistic benefits, too. Employees at Panda Express receive income protection, insurance coverage, flexibility, and eligibility for PTO, as mentioned. Additionally, though, the company provides free access to its Employee Assistance Program, unlimited use of the Wellness Coach App, and medical plans that include mental heath support for in-person and virtual therapy. It hosts quarterly webinars on investing and financial wellness along with financial coaching. Employees get access to flu shots, blood drives, and biometric screenings at the restaurant support center.
In terms of developing people, professionally and personally, there are mentorship and scholarship programs and the “Panda Library.” The University of Panda (or UOP) serves as a hub for “whole person” learning, stocked with educational resources and more than 8,000 online and in-person courses, videos, books, and articles.
On top of these resources, there’s a “Learning Benefit” that provides $750 annually for eligible employees and managers. The funds can be used for courses, books, development seminars, leadership training, and more. In 2023, Panda Express launched a Panda Leaders Hospitality Scholarship program in partnership with UNLV. It supports employees pursing a college education in hospitality, offering scholarships that cover up to 80 percent of tuition. The inaugural iteration awarded more than $70,000 to 15 recipients.
CAVA
Locations: 340-plus
As CAVA ascends—the brand expanded by 72 locations across 2023—it’s working to create an employee value proposition that “cares for the whole person,” the company explains. Structured around the pillars of Gartner’s “Human Deal” framework, CAVA developed a culture focused on deeper connections that make employees feel seen and understood; gives people flexibility in when, how, and where they work; creates personal growth opportunities; and makes employees feel cared for with programs that support holistic well-being. In one example, CAVA has not increased the cost of medical benefits for employees for the past two years.
And digging into what CAVA offers team members to anchor this blueprint, all team members are offered health insurance inclusive of medical, dental, and vision plans; a 401(k) plan; prepaid legal and identity theft plans; pet insurance; commuter benefits; tuition discounts; early wage access; an employee stock purchase program; parental leave; and paid time off, including unlimited paid time off for support center employees. CAVA also offers all employees and their families a suite of no-cost holistic mental health and well-being benefits through a variety of programs, such as its employee assistance program, in-person and virtual therapy services, caregiver resources, a discount with major brands, and financial grants for certain costs not covered within the medial benefits program, including adoption assistance. CAVA has grants available for team members experiencing unexpected financial needs due to emergency situations, like fire and flooding, as well.
There are more perks, too—free CAVA meals and discounted ones for guests. Support center employees can go fully remote or hybrid, enjoy shortened workdays on Fridays during summer months, and receive a monthly cell phone plan stiped.
CAVA also plans to support growth through internal development. The brand wants to fill more than 75 percent of GM positions via promotions. Its Academy GM program is a nationwide network of leaders with strong operational and financial results at the restaurants they run who supervise overall training and development. Team members in support center roles are offered year-round training courses on CAVA’s core competencies to encourage ongoing professional development and skill building.
CAVA’s culture is defined on five key values: Generosity First, Always; Constant Curiosity; Act with Agility; Passion for Positivity; and Collective Ambition. Employees who go above and beyond are recognized with quarterly enterprise-wide awards, biweekly calls dedicated to recognizing and showing gratitude for fellow team members, and regular shoutouts in CAVA’s company Slack channels.
WaBa Grill
Locations: 194
WaBa Grill is dedicated to the prosperity and skilled growth of its employees, offering a benefits package that includes a 401(k) plan with a company match, free daily lunches, and a hybrid work schedule. The company also provides an Employee Referral Program, a BKE Scholarship Fund, the WaBa Grill Cares initiative, and a Women’s Forum to support its employees.
The BKE Scholarship Fund awards $2,000 annually to 15 employees pursuing higher education, while the WaBa Grill Cares initiative offers interest-free loans to team members facing financial challenges. The Women’s Forum allows for connections among female employees through monthly gatherings. WaBa Grill’s strong emphasis on internal promotions is evident, with 52 percent of its corporate team having risen through the ranks, reflecting the company’s commitment to nurturing talent.
Employees enjoy a family-like, collaborative work environment where their efforts are recognized and rewarded with triannual cash bonuses, gift cards, and celebratory lunches. The company’s leadership, with over 120 years of combined industry experience, ensures that employees are guided by seasoned veterans. WaBa Grill’s high retention rate, averaging 4.3 years at the corporate level, underscores the satisfaction and fulfillment of employees’ experience.
Aroma Joe’s
Locations: 116
Aroma Joe’s offers a dynamic and supportive work environment, providing employees with a variety of benefits including free coffee and AJ’s RUSH Energy Drinks, a hybrid work schedule, health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, a 401(k) plan, short and long-term disability, tuition assistance, and employee appreciation incentives. This benefits package is designed to enhance the satisfaction of its employees.
The company culture at Aroma Joe’s is rooted in positivity and collaboration, stemming from its beginnings 24 years ago when four cousins founded the brand with a vision of delivering great coffee and exceptional customer experiences in New England. Aroma Joe’s stresses local hiring and internal growth, offering a management trajectory for those with leadership potential and an entrepreneurial training program called Fueling Up Success (FUS) for baristas and team leads aspiring to become franchise owners.
Aroma Joe’s also stands out for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The brand’s proprietary coffee blends are craft-roasted and Rainforest Alliance Certified, and Aroma Joe’s collaborates with over 40 family-owned coffee farms in Honduras, fostering respect for farm workers and their communities.
Aroma Joe’s unique customer experience, where orders are taken in person by trained baristas rather than through a speaker, has made it a beloved destination for busy commuters. The brand is actively expanding, offering accessible franchise opportunities with a competitive cost of entry, especially for military veterans. Aroma Joe’s is dedicated to positively impacting people through community involvement and philanthropic efforts, further enhancing its reputation as a great place to work.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
Locations: 162
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice pushes employee development and appreciation through various initiatives, creating a vibrant and supportive work environment. The annual Franchise Frog Squad Operations Summit is a key event where top-performing store managers are recognized, and franchisees and Area Representatives engage in leadership workshops, breakout sessions, and a formal dinner. This summit not only highlights best-in-class leaders but also showcases team morale and leadership development across the franchise system, encouraging collaboration and idea exchange among franchise owners.
The company also offers the Frog Fund, an educational award program that grants three Frog Squad team members $1,000 each year to support their education, covering expenses like tuition, books, and room and board. This initiative reflects Jeremiah’s commitment to personal and career growth for its employees.
New hires at Jeremiah’s receive a warm welcome to the Frog Squad, complete with an acceptance letter outlining the brand’s commitment to their development and adherence to core values, known as “Frogma.” These values—Cool, Bold, Genuine, Vibrant, Generous, and Strategic—guide every action within the company, promoting a culture of transparency, empowerment, and accountability.
Jeremiah’s also maintains creative and engaging training through its Cool School program, which includes TikTok-style videos led by the Sr. Training Manager, enhancing the learning experience for its young team members. Employees at Jeremiah’s not only gain valuable job skills but also build meaningful community connections through partnerships with local schools, religious organizations, and charities.
Jeremiah’s high employee retention rates, even in a post-pandemic world, underscore the strong attachment employees feel toward the brand. Many team members advance within the company or even become franchisees, embodying the brand’s motto, “LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST.”
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
Locations: 6
Balance Grille offers a benefits package designed to support employee security. Employees enjoy health, dental, and vision insurance, health savings accounts (HSAs), paid time off, flexible work schedules, competitive pay, and customized fast-track plans for advanced team members. These perks contribute to a supportive and rewarding work environment.
The brand prides itself on a culture of inclusivity and personalized career progression, leading to exceptional employee retention rates. While the restaurant industry often faces high turnover, Balance Grille boasts an average employee tenure of 2.46 years after the first 60 days and has 75 percent of its workforce trained as shift leaders. This success stems from founders Prakash Karamchandani and HoChan Jang’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel respected, valued, and challenged.
Balance Grille employs a unique, managerless peer-to-peer accountability system focused on autonomy, versatility, and inclusivity. Utilizing a technologically advanced badge system, employees are encouraged to pursue continuous learning and self-driven advancement across various operational roles, leading to increased pay and flexible scheduling. This approach empowers employees to develop both horizontally and vertically within the company, transforming jobs into meaningful careers.
As Balance Grille embarks on nationwide expansion through franchising, employees are presented with abundant opportunities for growth into corporate leadership and training positions. The brand’s dedication to implementing a family-like, inclusive atmosphere and investing in employee development positions Balance Grille as a leading employer in the fast-casual dining industry, poised for continued success and positive impact.
Sbarro
Locations: 145
Sbarro offers a benefits package that includes medical, dental, mental health care, life insurance, vision, short and long-term disability, AD&D, FSA, and a 401(k) plan with a Safe Harbor match. Employees also enjoy paid vacation, PTO, sick leave, summer hours, flexible schedules, culinary training, early wage access through Daily Pay, quarterly bonuses, weekly display competitions, internal promotion programs, leadership assessments, 360 feedback sessions, and personal development plans for high-potential staff, including top general managers.
Sbarro’s strong company culture has led to impressive employee retention across its 145 company-operated restaurants. The brand boasts 100 percent internal promotion rates for its Above Store Field Leadership team, with all 30 senior leaders promoted from within. Additionally, Sbarro has a 61 percent internal promotion rate for all open manager positions at the store level. The company runs an annual Sbarro Summit Award competition to recognize top-performing general managers, who then attend the Operations Leadership Conference for further development.
Sbarro’s unique combination of global brand recognition and family ownership by chairman and CEO David Karam has been a key factor in attracting and retaining top talent. The company’s focus on massive expansion, with over 200 new restaurants opened in the past two years, provides ample career advancement opportunities.
The company values inclusivity, transparency, and personal development, supported by its SLICE Values—Success, Leadership, Integrity, Communication, and Earnings—and the Sbarro People Pledge, which ensures employees feel welcomed, developed, and valued. Sbarro’s commitment to employee satisfaction is further evidenced by its Great Place to Work certification for three consecutive years, with high marks in fairness, safety, and welcoming environments.
gusto!
Locations: 13
Ahead of its 10th anniversary, the Atlanta-based fast casual recently launched several initiatives around what’s always been a day one focus: becoming an empowering employer of choice in the industry. It ramped that core equity up to another level. gusto! created a People Leader position responsible for helping individual employees grow inside and outside restaurants. The People Team is dedicated to ensuring gusto! guides team members intentionally through leadership development, training, culture, and employee experiences. It’s an effort led by Cody Hicks, who previously served as fractional chief of staff.
Brand founder and CEO Nate Hybl often states the importance of leaders is to positively impact everyone who crosses their path. He believes a manager can influence mental health more than nearly anybody else in an employees’ life.
Some examples of gusto!’s heart-led efforts, as the brand calls them, are: upward mobility, where individuals can move through the ranks. One team member was recently elevated to Local Operating Partner for a locations; “Shake Yourself Awake,” which is a quarterly program where all leadership teams from the CEO to the restaurant level gather for adventures to get outside their comfort zones and undertake adventures such as attending a symphony, volunteering with a nonprofit, and rafting down a white-water river, among others; and What’s Your gusto? This mantra is more than simply ordering your favorite entrée—it’s about discovering what gives you life by celebrating the individual and finding your passion.
gusto!’s updated brand mission is “to [re]fuel the human spirit with life-giving food and good energy for those open to self-betterment.”
Full-time team members are eligible to enroll in comprehensive health benefits, including company contributions for medical, dental, and vision coverage. Shift leads receive five days of PTO, managers seven days, associate operators 10 days, and LOP employees 15 days. gusto! team members also enjoy: tip sharing; access to wages before payday; flexible scheduling; detailed and intentional training, and food perks.
My Burger
Locations: 9
My Burger, a local, family-owned, and community-focused brand, offers benefits and perks that reflect its promise to employees and the community. Entry-level hourly employees earn $16/hour, significantly above Minnesota’s minimum wage, and all full-time employees are eligible for health, medical, and dental benefits, as well as enrollment in a 401(k) program with a 3 percent match. Additionally, employees enjoy free meals during shifts and paid time off, including for hourly workers.
My Burger has a collaborative and inclusive environment where all team members, from cashiers to managers, are encouraged to share ideas with the corporate team, known as Home Base. The company promotes from within and offers ample growth opportunities, especially with two new restaurants opening in 2024 and more planned for 2025.
As a brand obligation to staying local, My Burger actively partners with community organizations, schools, and charities, regularly hosting fundraising events. This dedication extends to its employees, with the CEO and vice president frequently working alongside team members in-store. The company values quality, with a strong focus on culinary development and using fresh, in-house prepared ingredients.
My Burger’s commitment to its employees is evident in its low turnover rate, with many employees celebrating over 10 years with the company. Hospitality is central to My Burger’s value proposition, with a “full service once you sit down” approach that ensures guests receive exceptional care. The brand’s focus on making employees’ lives better translates into an outstanding guest experience, reinforcing My Burger’s reputation as a great place to work.
Choolaah
Locations: 7
At Choolaah, employee well-being and growth are top priorities, with many team members celebrating over a decade of service. To ensure work fits seamlessly into their lifestyles, Choolaah offers benefits including free meals during shifts, tips, bonuses, health insurance, and paid time off. The restaurants are also closed on major holidays, allowing employees to spend time with their families. The company is in its fourth year of a formal employee appreciation program that recognizes service anniversaries, business growth, and operational successes. Additionally, Choolaah hosts creative team-building contests throughout the year to foster camaraderie and competition among its restaurants.
Choolaah is known for its healthy, fast-casual offerings like protein bowls, wraps, salads, and traditional Indian street food. The company is deeply committed to diversity, with no barriers based on race, gender, sexuality, or religion. Since its inception in 2014, Choolaah has lived out its mission to “transform the quality of life of everyone we touch.” The company strives to connect individual values and dreams with corporate goals, creating a win-win collaboration.
The Buona Companies
Locations: 51
The Buona Companies offers a benefits package for eligible full-time staff, including managers and some hourly team members. All employees receive paid time off (PTO) on an accrual basis, with general managers eligible for up to four weeks per year. Employees can enroll in DailyPay for same-day pay and financial literacy tools, and hourly team members over 21 can participate in a 401(k) plan with a company match of up to four percent. Additional perks include a 75 percent discount on food during shifts, a 25 percent discount on catering, and access to a wellness program that includes education, discounted gym memberships, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
To cater to the needs of younger employees, The Buona Companies offers pet health insurance alongside traditional healthcare, including vision, dental, and preventative care. The company also supports employees pursuing higher education with a Tuition Reimbursement Program of up to $2,600 per year, available to those employed for at least 90 days and working an average of 20 hours per week.
Sixty-five percent of managers have been promoted from hourly positions. The company celebrates employee achievements outside of work, such as sports victories or scholarships, and is committed to community engagement through benefit nights at its restaurants.
Vicious Biscuit
Locations: 8
Vicious Biscuit’s benefits for full-time hourly employees and salaried management include paid time off, paid sick leave, and flexible schedules with a streamlined one-shift operation to support a healthy work-life balance. Hourly staff receive a 50 percent meal discount, while management enjoys complimentary meals. Each restaurant is allocated a $2,000 annual budget for team member appreciation, emphasizing the company’s dedication to recognizing and rewarding consistent performance.
Vicious Biscuit’s culture prioritizes career development opportunities through culture and hospitality classes, leadership training, one-on-one on-the-job training, cross-training, and a robust digital learning management system. Employee referrals are incentivized with a $100 bonus, creating a supportive and engaged workforce.
Vicious Biscuit has made a name for itself by disrupting the biscuit realm with creative and indulgent Southern-inspired dishes, establishing itself as a fast-casual destination that embodies Southern hospitality. Founded by chef Michael Greeley and restaurateur George McLaughlin, the brand quickly grew from a food truck concept to a brick-and-mortar breakfast destination in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Following its initial success, Vicious Biscuit expanded to additional locations, building a viral following with its unique menu and engaging atmosphere. With plans to reach 75 locations within the next five years, Vicious Biscuit launched its franchising program in early 2023, partnering with Pivotal Growth Partners to lead its expansion.
Chicken Salad Chick
Locations: 275-plus
Chicken Salad Chick, in addition to defining a category within one, believes its commitment to community impact and employee care has helped it emerge from competitors. The brand is closed on Sundays and late-nights, and promotes rest and work-life balance throughout the organization. There are no fryers or grills in restaurants. Full-time employees are eligible for medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401(k) or Roth with company match; flexible hours with work from home Fridays; four weeks of PTO; and eight paid holidays.
Chicken Salad Chick also cultivates culture through appreciation and team building. Perks and events include employee sampling cards, office holiday events and employee giveaways, in-office Olympic games, Halloween costume and decoration events, Thanksgiving luncheons, community service events, and even pet appreciation days.
Returning to the community aim, Chicken Salad Chick raises money each year for the national nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer through the brand’s Giving Card promotion. Since 2017, the company has raised more than $2.5 million through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation. In 2023 alone, CSC raised $525,000 thanks to its Giving Card program and an additional $40,000 through the newly introduced Cookies for a Cure platform.
In addition to Chicken Salad Chick’s commitment to funding life-saving cancer research, the brand is also passionate about ending hunger in America. The Chicken Salad Chick Foundation partners with locations in various markets to give back to local food banks and food related charities.
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Locations: 217
Not unlike its larger rise in the restaurant ranks—one of the fastest in sector history—Dave’s Hot Chicken has developed a “challenge culture” as it continues to open stores at a rapid clip. The brand encourages employees at all levels to share opinions and ideas, which is perhaps best illustrated at its “Think Bigger Conference.” Designed for support staff and restaurant-level employees, the event is one of Dave’s top opportunities for personal and professional growth. Over two days, workshops dive into goal setting, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Inspired by its founders, who turned $900 into the global brand, participants are asked to think beyond immediate responsibilities and envision a roadmap for the future.
Overall, Dave’s believes in celebrating people and growth. Each year, it brings its team together for an annual retreat in Hawaii. Additionally, the conference is held in cities from New Orleans to Miami (this upcoming iteration will be at the Versace Mansion).
Benefits include 100 percent company-paid medical, dental, and vision coverage, with 50 percent coverage for dependents. The company also offers a 401(k) plan with immediate vesting, company-sponsored life insurance programs, and a variety of reimbursements, including auto expenses and gym/wellness activities. To further support employees, Dave’s provides cell/internet allowances, free daily office lunches, unlimited snacks, and summer half-day Fridays.