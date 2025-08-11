NYC’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie chain, Chip City Cookies, known for its oversized, gooey cookies and innovative flavors, are giving fans a new reason to stop in with the latest rotation of Thins & Thinwiches — crisp-meets-chewy treats that pack big flavor in a lighter bite.

About Thinwiches: Rotating flavors keep things exciting every four weeks, Thinwiches are a playful twist on the cookie sandwich featuring a rich, flavorful filling between two Thin Chips (sometimes with an extra topping!) for a decadent yet snackable treat.

What’s New This Rotation (8/8 – 9/4): ChocoLOT Thinwich – chocolate fudge frosting sandwiched between a Triple Chocolate Thin and a Chocolate Chip Thin, then rolled in crushed chocolate sandwich cookies for extra crunch. ($6.00)

About Thins: A thinner take on Chip City’s classic cookies, Thins offer a perfect balance of crispy edges and chewy centers.