To celebrate the highest of unofficial holidays, Jimmy John’s is excited to introduce the Toasted Hot Combo, or as we like to call it the T.H.C. Box. Rolling in hot, this limited-time meal features Jimmy John’s new Toasted Sandwiches and everything you need for the ultimate 4/20 (snack) sesh.

Consider this our literal hot box. The T.H.C. Box* features the choice of one of Jimmy John’s new perfectly crispy and gooey Toasted Sandwiches, paired with any flavor of Jimmy Chips, a choice of sweet treat, and a crisp Jimmy Pickle spear. With endless customization options, all inside a limited-edition box to keep your sandwich hot, it’s truly your new dream rotation.

“Every year, Jimmy John’s looks forward to surprising fans with a new cheeky way to celebrate everyone’s favorite unofficial holiday,” said Jimmy John’s Vice President of Marketing, Kate Carpenter. “The T.H.C. Box felt like the perfect way for Jimmy John’s to partake in the 4/20 festivities and showcase the new and long-awaited Jimmy John’s Toasted Sandwiches.”

Get Toasted in more ways than one this year. The Toasted Hot Combo is available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide beginning April 7, while supplies last.

*At participating locations. For a limited time. While supplies last.

