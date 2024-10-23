Executive Chef and two-time James Beard semifinalist Oscar Diaz and his long-time business partners from Mezcalito Inc., are thrilled to announce that their latest concept, Aaktun at 704 Ramseur Street, opened to the public this week.

Located next door to the team’s existing concept, Mezcalito, Diaz was keen on restoring a historic property that would benefit Durham’s flourishing growth while simultaneously adding value to an off-the-beaten-path neighborhood for his next project. “It was important to us to give back to the community that received the opening of Aaktun’s sister restaurant Little Bull so warmly,” says Diaz. “Despite the exceptional potential of the building, it was evident that an attentive eye would be required to pull off our vision.”

The stylish quick-service café was created with busy-natured individuals in mind while the tucked-away dining space, inspired by the cavernous cenotes of Tulum, elicits a sophisticated “escapist” atmosphere. Contemporary elements like backlit grotto-esque banquettes, a curvilinear pink Brazilian marble bartop, and island flora elements seamlessly blended with original exposed wooden features, set a tone for the synergistic coexistence of whimsical culinary creativity and exciting Tiki-inspired beverages.

The distinctive daytime and nighttime menus showcase Diaz’s culinary artistry which fuses his Mexican heritage with the culinary landscapes that shaped him throughout his career. As an aspiring DJ in his youth, the concept of “remix culture” took hold in Diaz’s early life and followed him. “I look at food the same way I look at music – everything can be remixed to create something unique, curing the craving for something enticingly original,” says Diaz.

Daily breakfast offerings include expansive beverage selections alongside crave-worthy Diaz-bona fide fare including but not limited to Brekky Sandos, Totchos, and rotating selections of housemade sweets. At 11:00 am, the establishment switches gears to a vibrant lunch spot offering a menu that alludes to Aaktun’s fanciful nighttime fare that is otherwise minimally available in Durham’s culinary scene. By night, Huli Huli Chicken Skewers and Tostones + Crab Salad are two of the many small plates offered, while the central bar-adjacent “Mar Bar” offers beautifully crafted open-faced Temaki hand rolls, inventive ceviches like the Ceviche de Coco, and more. Larger-format entrées boast a range of selections including Encocado del Mar, Jerked Half Chicken, and Hanger Saltado.

Aaktun’s hours of operation are as follows:

Café: Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm | Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Lunch: Daily, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Dinner: Daily, 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Beginning in November, Aaktun will extend hours Thursday through Saturday until 2:00 am to pave the way for their yet-to-be-announced late-night menu.