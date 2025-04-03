Philz Coffee is welcoming the spring season by introducing two new specialty drinks to its menu — Nutty Caramel Nirvana and Caramel Cardamom Karma, available March 25 through June 2, while supplies last. Additionally, two new egg bite options will be added to the breakfast menu.

These delicious new caramel beverages, made with Philz cold brew coffee, all-natural caramel and plant-based milk, are perfect iced or hot. This is the first time Philz Coffee has introduced caramel to its menu.

Nutty Caramel Nirvana features Philtered Soul Cold Brew, real cinnamon, all-natural caramel, creamy almond milk and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Caramel Cardamom Karma is made with Mission Cold Brew and house-made caramel oat milk infused with cardamom, finished with a caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of Maldon Sea Salt.

Both beverages can be customized to each guest’s preference. They are available in-store, via the Philz app or at PhilzCoffee.com for pickup or delivery.

Also new on Philz Coffee’s menu are new Egg Bites that offer a hearty breakfast in two savory varieties:

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites areprotein- and flavor-packed egg bites made with bacon, cheese and butter.

Three Cheese Egg Bites blend cheddar, pepper jack and Parmesan to make these egg bites positively cheesy.

The new, limited-time-only caramel spring drinks and Egg Bites add to Philz Coffee’s list of ongoing menu enhancements. Last year, Oatmeal Cookie Cold Brew joined Philz Coffee’s permanent menu following its success as a seasonal offering.

“Finding new ways for customers to fall in love with Philz is a big focus for us as we kick off the year, and the spring menu is no exception. With this new lineup, we wanted to put an unexpected twist on a classic flavor for our customers to enjoy,” said Philz Coffee Vice President of Marketing Jessica Mitchell. “We are continuing to evolve our drink and food menus to find ways for customers to customize their perfect cup — or find the perfect pairing.”

Every drink at Philz Coffee is made to order using real ingredients and sustainably sourced green coffee beans roasted to perfection at Philz’s own roasting facility in Oakland, California. Each cup can be customized with the guest’s choice of sweetness level and milk options at no extra charge.

Philz Coffee’s spring menu is available at its 70-plus locations in California and Chicago. To find the closest location or order for delivery or pickup, visit philzcoffee.com.