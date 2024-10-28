As the chill sets in and holiday cheer fills the air, SONIC Drive-In is heating things up with its new Winter Menu. From the hearty SONIC Queso Smasher to delightful seasonal beverages, the Winter Menu delivers a range of festive and savory flavors that can only be found at SONIC. The new Winter Menu is available at SONIC locations nationwide starting November 4, though SONIC App users can get early access beginning today.

Cozy Cravings: This winter, cozy up with a new take on the premium Double SONIC Smasher cheeseburger with the perfect combination of creamy white queso and a juicy, seasoned patty.

Double SONIC Queso Smasher: Two hand-prepared and smashed Angus patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center, layered with two slices of melty American cheese, creamy white queso, crispy tortilla strips, sliced jalapenos, diced onions and a creamy Southwest sauce, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun.

Seasonal Sips: SONIC’s premium drink lineup, Flavorista Favorites, gets a merry makeover with these must-try holiday flavors.

Buttery Brew: A nostalgic twist on a classic, where root beer swirls with buttery caramel and silky sweet cream, turning each sip into a smooth, creamy experience.

Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper: A whimsical mix of flavors that brings the joy of fresh-baked cookies to life, blending the iconic fizz of Dr Pepper with hints of caramel and sugar cookie, all topped with a luscious layer of sweet cream.*

Frozen Delight: There’s no better time to indulge in rich, comforting flavors than during the holiday season, and SONIC is here to make those moments extra sweet with a new twist on a classic dessert.

Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake: Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with rich red velvet cake batter, topped with velvety cream cheese whipped topping and a cherry. A winter wonderland in a cup!

“Winter is the season for indulgence, where memorable flavors bring us together with family and friends, creating moments that are as comforting as they are delicious,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “This Winter Menu offers just that – from the warm, melty cheese and kick of spice on our new SONIC Queso Smasher to the innovative, festive drink creations we’ve added to our Flavorista Favorites lineup, our guests can treat themselves to both savory and sweet delights that capture the spirit and warmth of the season.”

Guests can enjoy their favorite seasonal flavors and spread the joy of giving this holiday season. A portion of every drink, slush or shake purchase goes to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

The Winter Menu is available now for SONIC App users, with nationwide availability starting November 4. These items will be available for a limited time only at participating locations **, while supplies last. For even more premium beverages, visit the Flavorista Favorites in the SONIC App.

*The Flavorista Favorites lineup of beverages are in the App ONLY, and not eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the App, Happy Hour at drive-ins, Morning Drink Stop, or other discounts.

**Pricing varies by location.