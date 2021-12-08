As 2022 Arrives, The Restaurant of the Future Comes Into Focus

Back into convenience

More data:

How many consumers order delivery/takeout at least once a week?

Now: 61 percent

One year ago: 29 percent

Two years ago: 18 percent

Consumers’ restaurant preference to order from at least once a week:

Quick service: 62.6 percent

Fast casual: 52 percent

Grocery store: 48.7 percent

Casual dining: 40.5 percent

Convenience store: 28.2 percent

Fine-dining restaurant: 12.5 percent

Food truck: 11.5 percent

What’s become clear is consumers are already engaging with the “Restaurant of the Future.” In other terms, they want experiences outside the traditional dining room that provide the same quality and variety they expect, yet also balanced with convenient ways to choose, order, receive, pay for, and consume a meal. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of respondents in Deloitte’s study said they don’t anticipate returning to their pre-pandemic in-store dining frequency within the next six months. It’s a point that’s going to lead restaurants to keep tweaking convenience strategies in an effort to meet guests where they want to go.

The reason that’s such a disruptive notion is that it lit the fuse on something already rattling the future of restaurants. Headed into COVID, off-premises sales increased nearly four times faster than dine-in business, per financial services Rabobank. So 80 percent of restaurants’ U.S. dollar sales growth over the last three years came away from the dining room.

All told, COVID reset the trade-off expectations of consumers. Convenience doesn’t have to come at the expense of quality anymore. Either does speed. For every restaurant that gets that experience wrong, there’s now a brand working to get it right. Off-premises choice, whether at the drive-thru or through pickup, digital or not, has stuffed to the edges. A brand might not have a drive-thru, for instance, but it offers curbside, or pickup shelves. There are a lot of ways to get food quickly.

In turn, guest demands for away-from-restaurant channels has never been higher.

Takeout and delivery preference, Deloitte data showed, remain sharply higher—not only compared to pre-pandemic marks, but also linked to early pandemic levels in mid-2020.

Seventy-nine percent of customers said they were more likely now to order from ghost kitchens, a trend that’s 20 percent higher than a year ago and 32 percent higher than two years ago.

“As the race to win the quickly growing off-premises market intensifies, brands should prioritize investment to help ensure the experience is efficient and simple for customers—even if that means fundamental shifts to operating models,” Deloitte said.

That might mean adopting kitchen models that feature dedicated spaces to prepare food for off-premises orders. In comparable ways, the company added, restaurants could consider expanding drive-thrus or shrinking dining rooms to meet rising demand. Smaller stores; drive-thru-only formats, included.

Among the options for restaurant ordering, the most popular, at 37 percent, was the drive-thru. Hence, the rapid move among fast casuals (Chipotle, Noodles & Company, etc., Pizza Hut can fall into this conversation as well) to take advantage of the suddenly connected digital experience by adding pickup windows into current and future builds. What Pizza Hut calls its “Hut Lanes,” and Chipotle’s labels the “Chipotlane.” In the former’s case, Pizza Hut actually had hundreds of windows attached to restaurants before COVID. But the disconnected digital ordering world we lived in meant few customers (or franchisees for that matter) saw it as a viable or frictionless option. Thanks to the pandemic and the contactless preference/systems born out of that demand, the brand was able to flip “Hut Lanes” on at 1,500 locations essentially overnight. In some ways, you could say the pandemic took care of the marketing.

Chipotle debuted its 250th “Chipotlane” over the summer and expects 70 percent of its 200 or so openings this year to include the feature. These units drive 14 percent higher overall digital sales mix and, critically, skew toward more profitable carryout orders.

In both cases, whether it’s future builds or add-ons, the whitespace to serve this convenient occasion is massive. And drive-thru lines are clearly crossing into all segments.

Broadly, Deloitte said, recent changes mean the “smallest” restaurant you visit today isn’t a cozy bistro—it’s one you can’t actually step into.

“Restaurants should be finding an advantage in customers’ willingness to order this way—many ought to consider introducing single locations that provide more than one dining option, or contemplate launching new ghost-only concepts in existing physical stores, all of which lets restaurants realize increased sales volume from less real estate,” the company said.

Delivery has moved upstream, too. Consumer expect quality, even if they don’t have to leave the couch. Three out of five respondents said they now expect the same quality and freshness in delivery and takeout as they do in the dining room. “Areas of investments and exploration could include menu customization to optimize for off-premises transit time, updated packaging technology for freshness, and new food preparation methods,” Deloitte said.