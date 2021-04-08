America's 50 Biggest Fast-Food Chains

Call COVID-19 the great accelerant for quick-service restaurants. Years of innovation compressed into months as the country’s biggest fast-food brands scrambled to navigate a climate unlike any other. With dine-in gone from the picture, drive-thrus, delivery, curbside, QR codes, and more surged to forefront of the customer experience.
Given the fast-food sector’s familiarity with off-premises business, the category managed to weather the pandemic better than sit-down concepts. And, in the end, many of America’s top chains actually found ways to grow and emerge in even better shape—something that’s going to carry over in a post-COVID world.
Each year, the QSR 50 provides a status update using key metrics—sales, average-unit volume, and unit count. This year’s edition looked back on a coronavirus-dominated calendar that changed everything. Which brands grew? Which have the potential to soar on the other side? Which chains are closing stores?
Here’s a look at the 50 biggest fast-food restaurants in America.
Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.
1. Subway
Unit count: 22,190
Franchised stores: 22,190
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: –1.612
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,318
Average sales per unit (thousands): $375
2. Starbucks
Unit count: 15,328
Franchised stores: 6,387
Company stores: 8,941
Total change in units from 2019: 287
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $18,750
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,235
3. McDonald’s
Unit count: 13,682
Franchised stores: 13,025
Company stores: 657
Total change in units from 2019: 287
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $40,518
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,944
4. Dunkin’
Unit count: 9,083
Franchised stores: 9,083
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: –547
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,762
Average sales per unit (thousands): $930
5. Burger King
Unit count: 7,081
Franchised stores: 7,029
Company stores: 52
Total change in units from 2019: –265
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $9,657
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,414
6. Taco Bell
Unit count: 6,799
Franchised stores: 6,324
Company stores: 475
Total change in units from 2019: 33
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,648
7. Pizza Hut
Unit count: 6,561
Franchised stores: 6,539
Company stores: 22
Total change in units from 2019: –745
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,400
Average sales per unit (thousands): $938
8. Domino’s
Unit count: 6,355
Franchised stores: 5,992
Company stores: 363
Total change in units from 2019: 229
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,287
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,328
9. Wendy’s
Unit count: 5,881
Franchised stores: 5,520
Company stores: 361
Total change in units from 2019: 29
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,231
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,725
10. Dairy Queen
Unit count: 4,361
Franchised stores: 4,359
Company stores: 2
Total change in units from 2019: –20
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,978
Average sales per unit (thousands): $912
11. Little Caesars
Unit count: 4,211
Franchised stores: 3,629
Company stores: 582
Total change in units from 2019: –2
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $940
12. KFC
Unit count: 3,943
Franchised stores: 3,896
Company stores: 47
Total change in units from 2019: –122
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,700
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,305
13. Sonic Drive-In
Unit count: 3,526
Franchised stores: 3,255
Company stores: 271
Total change in units from 2019: 0
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,680
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,611
14. Arby’s
Unit count: 3,369
Franchised stores: 2,176
Company stores: 1,193
Total change in units from 2019: 10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,215
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,273
15. Papa John’s
Unit count: 3,134
Franchised stores: 2,546
Company stores: 588
Total change in units from 2019: –8
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,198
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,008
16. Chipotle
Unit count: 2,750
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 2,750
Total change in units from 2019: 150
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,985
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200
17. Jimmy John’s
Unit count: 2,705
Franchised stores: 2,662
Company stores: 43
Total change in units from 2019: –82
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,925
Average sales per unit (thousands): $772
18. Popeyes Louisiana Chicken
Unit count: 2,634
Franchised stores: 2,593
Company stores: 41
Total change in units from 2019: 135
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,587
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,920
19. Chick-fil-A
Unit count: 2,607
Franchised stores: 2,589
Company stores: 18
Total change in units from 2019: 107
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,800
Average sales per unit (thousands): $5,013
20. Baskin-Robbins
Unit count: 2,419
Franchised stores: 2,419
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: –105
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $620
Average sales per unit (thousands): $248
21. Panda Express
Unit count: 2,263
Franchised stores: 150
Company stores: 2,113
Total change in units from 2019: 79
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,817
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,915
22. Jack in the Box
Unit count: 2,241
Franchised stores: 2,097
Company stores: 144
Total change in units from 2019: –2
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,673
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,660
23. Panera Bread
Unit count: 2,175
Franchised stores: 1,196
Company stores: 979
Total change in units from 2019: –50
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,500
24. Jersey Mike’s
Unit count: 1,856
Franchised stores: 1,842
Company stores: 14
Total change in units from 2019: 189
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,595
Average sales per unit (thousands): $936
25. Hardee’s
Unit count: 1,766
Franchised stores: 1,563
Company stores: 203
Total change in units from 2019: –64
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,100
26. Wingstop
Unit count: 1,538
Franchised stores: 1,506
Company stores: 32
Total change in units from 2019:153
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,489
27. Five Guys
Unit count: 1,382
Franchised stores: 938
Company stores: 444
Total change in units from 2019: 14
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,711
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,575
28. Papa Murphy's
Unit count: 1,292
Franchised stores: 1,233
Company stores: 59
Total change in units from 2019: –37
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $805
Average sales per unit (thousands): $622
29. Firehouse Subs
Unit count: 1,140
Franchised stores: 1,102
Company stores: 38
Total change in units from 2019: –2
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $840
Average sales per unit (thousands): $741
30. Carl's Jr.
Unit count: 1,079
Franchised stores: 1,031
Company stores: 48
Total change in units from 2019: –21
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,500
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,400
31. Marco's Pizza
Unit count: 954
Franchised stores: 912
Company stores: 42
Total change in units from 2019:39
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $760
Average sales per unit (thousands): $838
32. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Unit count: 914
Franchised stores: 913
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019:80
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $690
Average sales per unit (thousands): $841
33. Church's Chicken
Unit count: 913
Franchised stores: 753
Company stores: 160
Total change in units from 2019: –27
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $741
Average sales per unit (thousands): $820
34. Zaxby's
Unit count: 905
Franchised stores: 760
Company stores: 145
Total change in units from 2019: 10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,000
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,200
35. Checkers and Rally's
Unit count: 858
Franchised stores: 594
Company stores: 264
Total change in units from 2019: –17
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $854
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,030
36. Whataburger
Unit count: 844
Franchised stores: 114
Company stores: 730
Total change in units from 2019: 14
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,698
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,197
37. Culver's
Unit count: 782
Franchised stores: 776
Company stores: 6
Total change in units from 2019: 50
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,986
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,624
38. Bojangles
Unit count: 758
Franchised stores: 432
Company stores: 326
Total change in units from 2019: 12
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,374
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,861
39. Qdoba
Unit count: 750
Franchised stores: 406
Company stores: 344
Total change in units from 2019: 20
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $787
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,086
40. Moe's
Unit count: 681
Franchised stores: 680
Company stores: 1
Total change in units from 2019: –41
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $561
Average sales per unit (thousands): $815
41. Tim Hortons
Unit count: 633
Franchised stores: 633
Company stores: 0
Total change in units from 2019: –23
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $702
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,109
42. Del Taco
Unit count: 596
Franchised stores: 301
Company stores: 295
Total change in units from 2019: 0
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $857
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,516
43. Steak 'n Shake
Unit count: 556
Franchised stores: 276
Company stores: 280
Total change in units from 2019: –54
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $800
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,563
44. Raising Cane's
Unit count: 509
Franchised stores: 92
Company stores: 417
Total change in units from 2019: 52
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,722
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,850
45. El Pollo Loco
Unit count: 482
Franchised stores: 283
Company stores: 199
Total change in units from 2019: 0
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $880
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,837
46. McAlister's Deli
Unit count: 481
Franchised stores: 449
Company stores: 32
Total change in units from 2019: 12
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $625
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,418
47. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Unit count: 388
Franchised stores: 356
Company stores: 32
Total change in units from 2019: 20
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $643
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,681
48. Krispy Kreme
Unit count: 369
Franchised stores: 83
Company stores: 276
Total change in units from 2019: 4
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $830
Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,259
49. White Castle
Unit count: 365
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 365
Total change in units from 2019: –10
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $565
Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,527
50. In-N-Out Burger
Unit count: 365
Franchised stores: 0
Company stores: 365
Total change in units from 2019: 11
U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $1,100
Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,060