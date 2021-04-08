America's 50 Biggest Fast-Food Chains

Call COVID-19 the great accelerant for quick-service restaurants. Years of innovation compressed into months as the country’s biggest fast-food brands scrambled to navigate a climate unlike any other. With dine-in gone from the picture, drive-thrus, delivery, curbside, QR codes, and more surged to forefront of the customer experience.

Given the fast-food sector’s familiarity with off-premises business, the category managed to weather the pandemic better than sit-down concepts. And, in the end, many of America’s top chains actually found ways to grow and emerge in even better shape—something that’s going to carry over in a post-COVID world.

Each year, the QSR 50 provides a status update using key metrics—sales, average-unit volume, and unit count. This year’s edition looked back on a coronavirus-dominated calendar that changed everything. Which brands grew? Which have the potential to soar on the other side? Which chains are closing stores?

Here’s a look at the 50 biggest fast-food restaurants in America.

Note: The unit counts are by U.S. restaurants as of 2020 year end.