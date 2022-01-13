Checkers Pioneers Pivotal Drive-Thru Technology

Checkers and Rally’s CEO Frances Allen believes “without a shadow of a doubt,” the restaurant industry’s labor shortage is here to stay.

And the numbers back up her position. Food and drink places added only 42,600 jobs in December and just 33,600 in November. That industry had 11.66 million workers on payroll last month, which is still more than 600,000 employees shy of where it was in February 2020.

The 850-unit Checkers feels the pinch like most of its peers. Shifts that normally require five people are being run by three or four workers on a consistent basis.

“You've got to be a master at multitasking, and you've got to be able to listen to the new order in one ear, pay attention to it, enter it onto the POS while you're expediting the order in the car in front,” Allen says. “And that is very, very challenging and very stressful.”

With recruitment and retention as important as ever, Checkers is focused on taking away those pain points and making the work environment more enjoyable, in addition to financial incentives, like the chain’s daily pay program that more than 70 percent have signed up for.

As a brand that’s pioneered the double drive-thru for multiple decades prior to its recent popularity, the off-premises channel felt like the best place to relieve the biggest amounts of stress.

This year, Checkers is partnering with Presto to become the first restaurant to nationally roll out automated voice-ordering technology, doing so at roughly 250 company-run stores by the end of 2022. The innovation, which recognizes accents and colloquialisms, showed order accuracy of 98 percent and higher without much employee intervention during tests, far exceeding the original goal of 95 percent.

“If you can have Alexa or Google Assistant in your home looking at the weather and telling you what's on the news, it felt very plausible that you could also have an Alexa equivalent taking orders,” Allen says.

The CEO estimates the technology saves the cost of half of one employee, but she says that’s beside the point. Checkers' intention isn’t to replace jobs—quite the opposite. The goal is to alleviate pressure and make jobs easier over time.

To Allen, the AI proved itself as the best way to provide much-needed help to team members.

“There's nothing that upsets the guest more than getting an order wrong,” Allen says. “But our people don't do it on purpose. It's because they are so stressed and having to work so fast that mistakes happen, but on the positive side, getting that consistent upselling is a real benefit. How much revenue that drives, we've yet to quantify, but as they say, that's not really the motivation here. The motivation is to bring relief to very understaffed restaurants.”

Checkers removed bits of skepticism from franchisees and company-run operators when it showcased the technology during a conference in mid-December. Managers of corporate stores "can’t wait to get it into their restaurants” and many franchises have already signed up to add the innovation.

Presto is Checkers’ partner of choice, but Allen says the brand successfully tested an alternative platform to give operators some options.

“I think it's just going to be a matter of when those installations can be scheduled,” she says.