Crumbl Cookies Rises from Emerging Brand to Category Leader

Crumbl Cookies has 254 stores open in more than 30 states. Without any context, the number already sounds substantial. But it's happened in just four years.

In fact, more than 180 units have come to market since the pandemic began, and eight to 10 are opening per week. If those figures weren’t stunning enough, not a single location has shut down since the company was founded.

CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan, who has funded the company without any investors, says there is no specific target in terms of unit count. The overarching goal is to rapidly grow across the nation and dominate the market as the No. 1 cookie brand. McGowan anticipates Crumbl will have more than 300 outlets by the end of 2021, and anywhere from 600–750 by the end of 2022.

“We're just trying to go as fast as we can and make sure all the stores are successful along the way and making sure that our model and our technology can keep up,” McGowan says.

From the beginning, the company backed its growth trajectory with a heavy investment in technology. When a store onboards, it has a list of success metrics to measure itself by, including cook times, availability, delivery times, reviews, customer service, cleanliness, and more. To gain further feedback, Crumbl—through its custom-built mobile app— sends a text message to customers that asks about their experience and gives them an opportunity to upload a photo of their order.

READ MORE: The Best Franchise Deals of 2021

The chain takes that data and puts it inside an application for all of its franchise partners. Through these metrics, operators can see how they are performing compared to others, and share good practices across the system. From the company perspective, it provides a detailed scope of which stores are succeeding and those that aren’t, and options for a targeted solution.

On a weekly basis, the brand pores over information to determine each location’s path to success, and how the model can be fixed or adjusted. The technological infrastructure has facilitated these discussions and helped push Crumbl to its current growth pace.

It typically takes eight to nine months to open a unit, which ranges from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet, according to the CEO. Much of that timeframe is due to permitting hurdles with local government. If that were stripped away, McGowan says the process would be as short as three months.

“We’re very, very agile and we move very, very quickly and so we were able to change that opening flow,” McGowan says. “And so when it came time to say, ‘Hey, you know what, we're going to scale from opening two or three stores to opening eight stores,’ really at that point it became getting enough hiring going on and enough trainers coming in and having them well-trained on the model to be able to really up that growth. At that point it was just a formality.”