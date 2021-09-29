H&H Bagels Wants to Grow Legacy Beyond New York's Borders

Founded by two Puerto Rican migrators in 1972, H&H Bagels has long been a classic New York City concept popping up in TV shows based in the Big Apple.

In 1997, "Seinfeld" featured the bagel brand in its iconic Festivus episode, which "TV Guide" ranked as the third-best holiday episode of all time. In an episode of "Sex and the City," main character Carrie Bradshaw is seen delivering a bag of H&H to her friend, and in the sixth season of "The Office," Dwight Shrute brings a basket of bagels to his coworkers while holding a bag with H&H’s tagline, “Like no other bagel in the world.”

Nationwide audiences have laid eyes on the bagels multiple times, but haven’t had the same level of access since H&H has chosen not to expand beyond New York's borders. But that will soon change, with the four-unit chain officially announcing its first franchise program in company history.

CEO Jay Rushin says the decision has been in the works for more than a year as H&H looks ahead to its next 50 years of growth. The four New York locations will remain corporate-owned while franchisees will primarily lead the brand into other states.

Potential franchisees have already expressed interest in the legacy brand because of its durability and the fact that bagels remain a relatively untapped whitespace opportunity, Rushin says.

“Pretty much every product category has its premium players, whether you want to talk pizza, or burgers or whatever category, and there's a missing link with bagels,” Rushin says. “The food world is gravitated toward higher-quality, better-for-you products, and our products are all-natural, no preservatives, and authentic New York bagels. There's no one else that can compete with us on that product.”