H&H Bagels Wants to Grow Legacy Beyond New York's Borders

Instead of looking at specific geographic markets, H&H is targeting the best franchisee candidates. Amid this search, the chain isn’t aiming for a specific type of operator. Rushin says they might be a multi-unit operator looking to add a new brand to their portfolio or a first-time franchisee looking to start a new career.
Franchisees will receive support in site selection, store construction, opening launch, marketing, and brand-building advising.
“We're in a fortunate position because we have a real growing company without franchising, so we're not under pressure to sign deals and open units just for the sake of it,” Rushin says. “So we can sit back and really choose the franchisees that we think are going to not only succeed, but add value to the entire organization and the right people for the company.”
When Rushin joined H&H in 2014, he implemented a more national approach. In 2017, the brand launched its national wholesale business at retail purveyors across the country. During COVID, the company witnessed a 500 percent increase in nationwide shipping and a 400 percent rise in its global wholesale business. Additionally, with more consumers turning to off-premises, combined with the portability of bagels, H&H’s delivery mix has risen to roughly 60 percent.
“Fast forward through a lot of ups and downs over the history of the company, it's still an iconic, New York brand with a legendary product,” Rushin says. “When I took over in 2014, it needed some help. So for me, that was the opportunity to find this underinvested, amazing brand that we could turn around and fix it up and improve upon its legacy.”
“The future’s an even better second 50 years from the first 50 years,” he continues. “My goal is just to bring our iconic brand and legendary products to around the country so maybe people don't have to go all the way to New York to get a great bagel anymore."