Jack in the Box Reveals its Restaurant of the Future

Before Darin Harris began his tenure as Jack in the Box CEO in June 2020, the construction design team examined how to create the most efficient kitchen possible to maximize volume and develop an engine that enabled the brand to fit on smaller sites.

Drive-thru was a priority, too. The 70-year-old brand first introduced its “drive-thru of the future” initiative in August 2018, featuring digital menuboards, use of LED lighting, and canopies above the drive-thru lane to personalize the experience and facilitate speed and consistency. In May 2019, former CEO Lenny Comma said he didn't think consumers were “valuing all-new furniture and wall treatments and lighting as much as they’re going to value enhancements to the drive-thru.”

Comma also noted he didn’t want to be in a position where Jack ever ignored what the customer told it. Harris couldn’t agree more with his predecessor. Since last summer, the brand placed a “relentless focus” on store-level economics and how the business evolved as a result of COVID, including the acceleration toward digital. So Jack took its learnings from the kitchen and broadened its strategy to work on multiple modular prototypes that could fit on a variety of sites.

This is how Jack arrived at its first drive-thru only store design, which is part of a new overall strategy to reach customers, Harris says.

“I would think of this prototype as the starting point for our next set of modular flexible designs that enable us to get into more site opportunities, whether it's nontraditional, all the way up to our flagship prototype,” Harris says in an interview with QSR. “Behind it is this relentless focus on economics, on the economic model. We're in a growth mode, and we want to make sure that we are always thinking about a model so you have interest from the franchising standpoint to develop. And so that's a key component. And then we also have to provide a prototype that enables them to access multiple different sites.”

The new 1,300-square-foot prototype is less than half the size of Jack’s larger dine-in locations and boasts a double drive-thru—one lane for regular orders and another for online pickup and third-party delivery. The move makes sense for Jack considering drive-thru accounted for 98 percent of sales throughout the pandemic. Even before COVID, the channel led with a mix of 70 percent.

Jack projects the new model will reduce costs between 18–23 percent while also reaching sales volumes similar to the brand’s regularly sized stores. But Harris notes the layout dives deeper than just decreased expenses. The prototype gave Jack an opportunity to streamline production and study the movement of employees.

“We looked at everything from equipment to design to square footage to try to find the most efficient way to the guest,” Harris says. “So it’s not just one area—it’s multiple areas. The easiest thing to take out was square footage. But within that, we found things like stacking, shelving, different ways to equipment and how it was customized or built.”

With one lane specifically for digital ordering, the prototype emphasizes a channel that mixed 7 percent in Q2, or a 150 percent increase, year-over-year. Jack’s customer database grew by more than 60 percent in the past 18 months. More than 95 percent of the chain’s system is covered by at least one of the four major third-party delivery providers, and 80 percent use at least three. The company recently rolled out in-app ordering and launched its first loyalty program, which will be combined with a newly implemented digital marketing technology platform to communicate 1:1 messages and timely offers.

“We think that's a huge continued focus for us to continue to grow the business, and we'll continue to lean into how do we think about off-premise beyond just drive-thru,” Harris says.