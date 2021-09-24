Mountain Mike's Growth Isn't Peaking Anytime Soon

When Mountain Mike’s Pizza was first acquired by franchise industry leaders Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme in 2017, the business already had a lot of staying power. It had operated for nearly 40 years, but was not yet entirely secure in its role in the digital revolution necessary to thrive as a 21st century business.

Since the acquisition, nothing could be less true. Mountain Mike’s now prides itself on embracing different platforms, like third-party delivery, in making the product more accessible to consumers. Digital sales mixed 18.25 percent prior to COVID, but grew to 40 percent by the end of the second quarter. To further boost online sales, the brand rolled out a new mobile loyalty app in May that creates personalized offers for individual customers.

“When you have 25 percent of your business as dine-in and you lose it, you don't really know exactly what's going to happen,” Britt says. “What we saw was just a tremendous embracing of our pizza.”

The current Mountain Mike’s digital persona is a far cry from it used to be. Even three years ago, franchisees were reluctant to utilize third-party delivery services.

“We did some market testing to establish that the vast majority of that business is really incremental,” Britt says. “I think that's generally acknowledged. DoorDash has its own set of customers. Uber Eats has its own set of customers. If you're not making your product available on those platforms, you don't have access to those customers a lot of times.”

Mountain Mike’s, which has more than 240 stores on the West Coast, is projecting more than $250 million in total sales this year, up from the record-breaking $206 million in 2020. Q1 was the best period in the chain’s history, with same-store sales soaring 23.4 percent compared to last year. In the second quarter, comps lifted 16.4 percent and total system sales grew 25.9 percent year-over-year, fueled by a host of marketing initiatives, such as sponsoring the San Francisco 49ers draft party, become the team’s official pizza, and the return of the heart-shaped Mother’s Day Pizza.

AUVs are close to $1.1 million, with the top 50 percent averaging close to $1.3 million. That's an increase from roughly $750,000 in 2017. It’s only going to get better from here, Britt notes.

“What's driving that is all of these levers that we put in place to support our fabulous franchisees,” he says. “It starts with just making the product more accessible.”

Britt says that for both Mountain Mike’s and sister chain Juice It Up!, the acquisition introduced new store designs, which delivered consistent, fresh looks that are more conducive to consumer demand for efficient, convenient pizza and juice carryout with skip-the-line ordering.

The new owners say Mountain Mike’s franchisees were succeeding prior to the purchase in spite of not having a wide array of franchise support tools at their disposal. Now, Mountain Mike's operators have a 25-person franchise support team while Juice It Up! has close to 15.

The support is vital as expansion plans continue. In the 10 years before the acquisition, Mountain Mike’s grew in the single digits each year. A slow grower no more, the brand will open 25 new stores in 2021 in multiple states after debuting between 13 and 18 each year since 2017. The additional stores widen a growing presence in California, Oregon, Utah, and Nevada, with new development arrangements in Texas, Colorado, and Idaho. Soon, the brand will reach 250 units.