Papa Johns is Taking its Own Pizza Path

Last January, Papa Johns introduced Epic Stuffed Crust, which helped fuel the company’s 26 percent comp. Key to note, too, is the product ran at $13. This year, Papa Johns is promoting Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust at $14. Both are higher than Papa Johns’ average price per pie.

“So they’re not value plays,” Lynch says. “These are premium products that we’re promoting and that’s a very different model than some of our competitors, who promote the absolute lowest price point that they can and tie their advertising to those low price points.”

Amid today’s inflationary puzzle, and a consumer climate of rising prices at- and away-from-the home, it’s a strategy Lynch believes only creates more price sensitivity. Also, it’s harder to come off lower price marks and move up. “It’s very transparent,” he says, “and probably has a bigger impact than us moving from a $13 promoted price point to a $14 price point.”

In other terms, Lynch might not have realized it then, before COVID’s rattling of foodservice, but an innovation-first strategy shielded Papa Johns from what’s taking place today.

The chain has faced some margin dilution of late (Q1 adjusted operating margins were up sequentially from Q4 to 8.3 percent, but below Papa Johns’ record 9.9 percent margins a year ago), and raised prices about 7 percent, on average, in its corporate stores last quarter to offset inflation in its food basket. Food costs climbed 15 percent in Q1, year-over-year. Add in labor from third-party delivery usage and Papa Johns grappled with about 600 basis points of headwind on its segment margins over 2021.

Still, menu structure continues to center less on value as a price point, and more on what guests can get.

“At Papa Johns, you can feed a family of four a delicious premium meal with a pizza on the side for under $7 per person,” Lynch said in the chain’s quarterly recap. “Papa Rewards is also a very important tool using to target more price-sensitive customers with high-value promotions. At the same time, we will continue our successful strategy of letting our customers, especially those who are less price sensitive, to self-select into our premium priced innovation.” The chain promoted exclusive members-only access to Epic Pepperoni Stuffed Crust before it launched, a move that onboarded nearly 150,000 new members during a one-week access period. Currently, there’s more than 24.5 million Papa Rewards members

Overall, Lynch feels Papa Johns is playing a different game than competitors. “Our premium positioning [New York Style Pizza also launched at $13] is a different model than the folks who are talking about staffing such a challenge,” he added on the call. “Their staffing challenges are exacerbated because their model is low price, more transactions. With premium price, we don't need quite as many transactions and therefore, we're less impacted by the staffing challenges that we're all seeing.”

“We have not seen a transfer into the value segment of our menu,” Lynch said. “We're still seeing strong adoption of our premium priced innovation. That being said, we are making a concerted effort, primarily through our loyalty programs, to better target value propositions to what we have identified as our most value sensitive customers. So we do use that data to segment our customers based on their price sensitivity. And we are being pretty surgical and making sure that we're still giving incentive for the more price conscious customers to come back more often.”

Lynch say Papa Johns won’t get too far out on pricing because it’s introduced a host of customers to the brand over the last few years. What it doesn’t want to do now, he says, is give them a reason to leave. “We believe that the best strategy long term is to maintain those customers and maybe take a little bit of margin dilution in the short term,” he says.

Lynch predicts many of the present costs are transitory, like cheese and wheat. So Papa Johns will take a conservative pricing approach to retain customers.