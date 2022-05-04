Driver Shortage Squeezes Pizza Hut, Competitors

As a category, pizza was one of the sector’s early pandemic strongholds. Guests sought comfort food and trusted brands, and, less holistically, a category with a history of delivery and carryout.

However, it’s a tailwind that’s begun to wrap around other challenges. The most pressing being a staffing setback from driver shortages.

Domino’s, long an outspoken critic of third-party delivery, recently suggested “nothing is off the table.” The chain lost enough operating hours due to staffing in Q1 to equate to the entire U.S. system being closed six days.

The challenge pulsed in Pizza Hut’s first period as well, Yum! Brands revealed Wednesday. The brand’s U.S. system sales growth declined 6 percent (as did same-store sales), with flat unit growth. Yum! CEO David Gibbs said Pizza Hut’s dip wasn’t tied to consumer demand, which “remains strong.” Rather, it stemmed from Pizza Hut’s delivery channel, where capacity constraints limited ability to serve orders.

The chain is working to prioritize operations, he said, improve staffing levels, restore operating hours, increase online ordering availability, and more effectively leverage the use of the company’s overflow call centers.

In early Q2, Pizza Hut also completed the integration of delivery as a service into its point-of-sale—a change that’s led to accelerated system adoption, Gibbs added, and Pizza Hut’s ability to leverage third-party aggregators to augment its own delivery fleet.

Additionally, Pizza Hut is expanding access to the brand via aggregator marketplaces.

CFO Chris Turner said Pizza Hut’s ability to fulfill demand is “the most pronounced challenged that we have from a labor perspective in the U.S. “So that's part of the driver for continuing to shift to additional modes of being able to deliver,” he said. “And we're doing that by adding in both delivery as a service [rolling over the next two to three quarters], which is basically still having sales through our website and apps but then fulfillment, leveraging those third-party drivers during peak periods when we need extra capacity to help us address some of those hiring challenges for drivers.”

“But as we mentioned,” Turner added, “we're also working with the aggregator partners on the marketplaces. And that's just part of our strategy for wanting to be ubiquitous, be everywhere that our customers want to do business with us.”

Pizza Hut does have a case to build on. Turner said one of its leading franchisees already moved to aggregator platforms and ran about 4 points ahead of the system. It’s been primarily driven, he explained, by incremental customers the operator found through those marketplaces. “And of course, the way we negotiate the economics in those deals, in the U.S., we really are indifferent in terms of where the sales fall,” Turner said. “We ensure that our economics are roughly the same across channels.”

So, essentially, the franchisee mentioned is down low-single digits on year-over-year comps versus negative 6 percent systemwide. Turner said franchisees have a decision on how they want to work with aggregators under Yum!’s umbrella agreement. “Obviously, I think more and more are going to be choosing to move in that direction,” Turner said. “So the implementation will take a while but it's certainly part of the strategy for dealing with this really dynamic environment.”

It’s still too early to gauge what kind of mix layering third-party results in, he added, or how much delivery flows direct versus third-party. But, without debate, there’s a fulfillment challenge lagging the system. Pizza Hut’s carryout business was actually up in the quarter, Turner said. “And so, these strategies are directly pointed at that biggest root cause that's getting in the way of being able to serve and fulfill full customer demand,” he said.

Pizza Hut is also piloting its Dragontail platform in more than 100 U.S. stores. Yum! spent $93.5 million to acquire the company last September. It’s an end-to-end AI-based solution that automates kitchen flow combined with the process of dispatching drivers. Restaurants sequence and time each order, while planning optimal delivery routes and adding delivery orders by location. The technology also offers consumer-facing capabilities for guests to track orders. Lastly, it can operate with outside food delivery partners.

Before the deal, which made Dragontail a wholly owned subsidiary of Yum!, the platform’s kitchen order management and delivery tech was deployed across nearly 1,500 Pizza Huts in more than 10 countries.

Alongside this, Gibbs said, Yum! will look to expand its HutBot and 360 Coach platforms.

The broader conversation around pizza giants taking to third-party isn’t likely to drop off. According to new federal data, 810,000 “accommodation and food services” employees quit in March. That was the highest figure since November 2021 (813,000), and well ahead of the year-over-year mark of 660,000. It was 796,000 in February. The sector also hired 1.011 million people, a sizable jump from 817,00 in February.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh wrote in a note Tuesday channel checks with Papa Johns franchisees, representing more than 20 stores, suggested the brand wasn’t immune to driver shortages, either. The chain reports Q1 results on Thursday.

He said “franchisees complained about the driver shortage, which has resulted in much slower speed of service, and to a lesser extent a reduction in operation hours.”

Those operators indicated about 82 percent of orders today are delivered in 35 minutes or less, substantially less than 93 percent historically. With that said, however, franchisees said the only common thread between underperforming units appeared to be GM tenure, not geography or location.

But on the third-party topic, franchisees said they were treading cautiously. Some said they had no choice. A selection of operators reported third-party delivery was accounting for 6–7 percent of sales, while others put the figure closer to 15–16 percent. “The more pessimistic franchisees are reluctant to give up control and customer data of a significant portion of their business in fear of being held hostage in future contract [rate] negotiations if that channel grows meaningfully,” Saleh said.

Others said it was only a near-term alternative to mitigating the driver setback. Saleh added he’s heard carryout sales mix increased to 40 percent of sales from about 30 percent as delivery fees continue to climb and competitors advertise the channel.