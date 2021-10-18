Smalls Sliders Wants to Be the Next Cult-Favorite Restaurant Chain

Smalls Sliders' goal is to build a cult-like following, with employees and customers at the forefront, says newly installed CMO Katherine LeBlanc.

The marketing executive recognizes what that takes, especially coming from Twist Brands, an arts-and-crafts entertainment leader that operates 380 stores. She believes Smalls has the capability, even calling the emerging brand a “marketer’s dream.”

LeBlanc says the dream starts with a leadership group that’s “incredibly focused on what our vision and mission is for the company.” She’s specifically referring to co-founders Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason, a senior instructor in LSU’s Flores MBA Program, and Joe Lewis, former CEO of Twist Brands. The restaurant is also backed by Brandon Landry and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, founder and investor, respectively, of accelerating casual-dining concept Walk-On’s.

The first Smalls store opened September 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a second unit is scheduled to debut this fall in the same city. But those two restaurants won’t be alone for long as the brand kicked off its first franchising strategy in July.

“What we're doing next is really just taking the amazing foundation that has been set and we're shooting for the blue skies ahead of us, from a branding perspective, from communicating our ‘why,’ and then infusing our ‘why’ into our guest experience,” LeBlanc says.

Lewis says from inception, Smalls built itself with franchisees in mind. For instance, the menu is simple to navigate. Customers can choose from four combos—one, two, three, or four sliders paired with fries and a drink. There are also higher-volume opportunities with party packs of 25, 50, and 100 sliders. Beverages, which include milkshakes and Icees, are just as straightforward.

The replicable storefront is a roughly 1,000-square-foot shipping container with a walk-up window and drive-thru. In lieu of a dining room, the brand has a small outdoor patio with bench-style tables, turf, and string lights, which come in handy since the restaurant remains open until midnight.

It’s a model that's only gathered more strength and attention during the COVID pandemic. Drive-thru went from increasing orders by 4 percent in January 2020 to 22 percent by December, according to the NPD Group. Larger, more established quick-service brands, such as Schlotzsky’s, Jack in the Box, and Taco Bell have now invested more capital in building innovative, drive-thru only prototypes.

“The model has now done extremely well," Lewis says. "We're very, very satisfied with the food quality, the reception we're getting from our customer base, and then also the unit economics that are there to be able to support franchising and make sure that our franchise owners open up and do very well with the concept."

Because of the slim footprint, the CEO notes that Smalls uses half or maybe even one-third of the typical labor seen in the average quick-service restaurant. Lewis admits that Smalls is struggling with the same hiring issues as other brands in the industry, but the restaurant does have the advantage of not having to hire as many. Also, from an operating standpoint, routine costs like utilities and dumpster requirements are lower.

“We're continuing to work on that, which is really an advantage of the model,” Lewis says.