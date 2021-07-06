Subway Unveils Biggest Menu Update in Brand History

Updating Subway isn’t as easy as flipping a switch, says Trevor Haynes, president of North America.

The brand is the world’s largest quick-service chain in terms of units, with nearly 40,000 restaurants and a network of more than 20,000 franchisees. Any change requires a huge amount of teamwork, collaboration, and coordination. But change is exactly what franchisees and customers have repeatedly asked for, Haynes says. Both parties feel the product was good—there just needed to be evolution.

Subway responded to those requests with the largest menu update in its 56-year-history, announced Tuesday morning. More than 20 upgrades—11 new and improved ingredients, six new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches—are scheduled to roll out on July 13 in all U.S. Subway stores. The chain is dubbing the move, the “Eat Fresh Refresh.”

“If you look at the U.S. last year with COVID, it was a testing, trying time,” Haynes says. “So on the back end of this, the country's opened up, the world is opened up to an extent, but people are open to new things and getting back to business. So we think this is a perfect time to tie in with summer 2021 and coming up with this platform.”

Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation, first points to the bread. Subway worked 18–24 months with what it called a “world-class” panel of bakers, including Nancy Silverton, who won the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef Award in 2014. Out of that came new breads, like Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.

Elevated core proteins include a more thinly sliced turkey, which was already Subways No. 1 selling sandwich. The chain also took the thinly sliced approach with ham. Steak—a part of the company’s top-selling hot sub—is thicker and juicer, with larger pieces. Meanwhile, other proteins are making their long-awaited return. For example, roast beef and rotisserie chicken were removed from menus during the height of COVID to simplify operations, but franchisees have asked for the items to return. Other notable ingredients include smashed avocado (avocado and sea salt), BelGiosio Fresh Mozzarella, and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

The combination of new proteins and ingredients led to the creation of new sandwiches, like the All-American Sub, which comprises the new thinly sliced ham and turkey and smoked bacon, without artificial flavors or colors. There’s also the Turkey Cali Fresh, a product that includes the new Hearty Multigrain bread, along with turkey, mozzarella, avocado, bacon, and spinach.

Fabre explains Subway was always about better-for-you options, however, the company noticed a growing number of choices in the marketplace. So the brand decided to set itself apart by adding craveability, and marrying that with its healthier lineup.

“A lot of that starts with, ‘hey, where can we make the biggest impact,'” Fabre says. “Truly what it is, it's not just one LTO or one new sauce—it's what has impact. It's the breads, of course, because of all the sandwiches, and then the key protein. So how do we make the stuff that people come in for every day and how do we make that better? And that's how it started. It's the insight and then some data and then working with suppliers and chefs and really making those products better and validated.”