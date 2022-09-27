AI and Machine Learning Enter the Kitchen at Chipotle

Chipotle’s next era of technology has begun to take shape inside restaurants, with a central focus on optimization. On Tuesday, the fast casual announced it’s piloting multiple technologies to streamline operations and strip friction from its business. The first, trialing in select Southern California restaurants, is a cook-to-needs kitchen management system that provides demand-based cooking and ingredient preparation forecasts to “optimize throughput and freshness while minimizing food waste,” the company said.

Deploying AI and machine learning, the system monitors ingredient levels in real time and alerts employees how much to prep, cook, and when to start cooking, while automatically populating real-time production planning for each restaurant.

“The new kitchen management system has alleviated manual tasks for our crew and given restaurant managers the tools they need to make informed in the moment decisions, ultimately enabling them to focus on an exceptional culinary and an outstanding guest experience,” said Curt Garner, chief technology officer in a statement.

The system is powered by PreciTaste and currently live in eight Orange County, California, units. Chipotle said early results suggest the tech is effectively streamlining kitchen operations for crew members while “always ensuring a full line of fresh ingredients for guests.”

Meanwhile, Chipotle is also testing advanced location-based technology to enhance its app functionality. For guests who opt-in, the program can engage with Chipotle app users upon arrival. It then uses live data to offer order readiness messaging, wrong pickup location detection, and reminders to scan the Chipotle Rewards QR code at checkout.

“Empowering our restaurants with advanced technologies is critical for operational excellence and better positions our teams for our ambitious growth plans,” Scott Boatright, chief restaurant officer, added in a statement

Chipotle is using Radius Networks’ technology platform, Flybuy, to enable the contextual restaurant program. That’s presently running at 73 restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio. Thus far, Chipotle said there’s been a noticeable lift in in-store rewards engagement, order alert notifications, and efficiencies with earlier assignments for marketplace delivery drivers.

Flybuy’s platform is one used by Applebee’s and IHOP parent Dine Brands as well, which expanded its partnership in August to include delivery optimization for virtual brands. The casual chains activated Flybuy Pickup’s delivery integrations directly with DoorDash, UberEats, and other third-party vendors. It consolidates off-premises orders with virtual brand orders in an effort to make order fulfillment more efficient for employees and quicken the crew member-to-drive hand-off.

Essentially, orders are placed through virtual brands’ websites or via an aggregator’s marketplace, and Flybuy communicates to the fulfilling restaurant with a delivery driver’s ETA and an approaching and arriving state. All off-premises orders are visible from Flybuy’s Dashboard. It was a system previously used by Applebee’s and IHOP for its curbside and in-store pickup to time up and throttle business for accuracy.