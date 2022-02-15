White Castle to Install Fry-Cooking Robot in 100 Restaurants

Fresh off its 100th year in business, White Castle is gearing up for one of the largest robotic rollouts in quick-service history. The chain on Tuesday announced pants to install Miso Robotics’ “Flippy 2” in 100 standalone locations.

White Castle and Miso Robotics began working together in September 2021 with the original “Flippy” at a Chicagoland restaurant. Following a November 2021 upgrade to Flippy 2, White Castle began seeing impacts with potential to scale, the company said. In fact, many to the model improvements stemmed directly from White Castle feedback.

While Flippy’s first iteration helped employees stay in designated locations, workers noted a need for human assistance on both sides of the robot—from the initial point of contact with the uncooked product to when the cooked food gets placed in the holding area—requiring one or two employees at several steps. Basket management wasn’t automated, so the cooking process didn’t end up as seamless as possible.

That’s where the Flippy 2 refresh locked into place. The robot, which takes over the fry station in an effort to free up workers for other tasks, added a “AutoBin” system for lower volume and specialty foods such as onion rings or chicken tenders. Each bin could now hold as much as a full fry basket, and also be customized for a kitchen’s specific needs, or delineated for individual products such as vegetables and fish to prevent cross-contamination.

Miso Robotics claims Flippy 2 performs more than twice as many food preparation tasks compared to the previous version, including basket filling, emptying, and returning.

Once the product is placed in the bin, AI vision identifies the food, picks it up, cooks in the correct fry basket, and places in into a hot-holding area.

Eliminating the transfer lessens human-to-food contact and decreases potential oil dripping and burns caused by lifting and moving baskets, the company added. And to findings from White Castle’s pilot, it’s now a closed-loop system where Flippy 2 operates on its own without human intervention in the middle of the process. The end result being throughput 30 percent higher (roughly 60 baskets per hour). Additionally, Flippy 2 takes up less space in the kitchen, including 56 percent reduced aisle intrusion and 13 percent height reduction.

The size was one particular hurdle White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson shared with QSR last year. He noted the new model was going to have the robotic arm inward and provide better quarter for passage. Importantly, it would “require even less human guidance or interaction.”