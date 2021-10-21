Chicago Icon Portillo's Goes Public, Begins Road to 600 Restaurants

At 67 locations, Portillo’s 600-unit target over the next 25 years is hardly a paltry one. It would signal growth of 900 percent for a brand in business since 1963, when Dick Portillo took $1,100 meant for a first home and used it to purchase a 6-by-12-foot trailer. The investment became The Dog House, a hot dog stand in Villa Park, a middle-class suburb located 20 miles west of downtown Chicago.

Although the company has never closed a store since, it’s opened just 10 over the past three years.

Yet people continue to ask CEO Michael Osanloo why Portillo’s isn’t thinking bigger. Why one of the highest-volume concepts in fast casual, if not the highest, won’t slap a four-digit figure on the whiteboard. “I want every single Portillo’s that we open to feel and operate like a Portillo’s,” Osanloo says.

Portillo’s is not a simple operation, with 7,800-square-foot boxes that take 87 people, on average, to staff. Restaurants generate average-unit volumes of $7.9 million and store-level adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.6 percent—both high marks across the sector, according to The NPD Group. In the 12-month period that ended June 27, locations welcomed 825,000 guests. Drive-thru sales alone were $4.9 million per unit—more than double McDonald’s 2019 figures. Dine-in sales came in at $1.9 million and delivery $850,000. Before COVID, Portillo’s raked in $4.4 million within the four walls.

These layers are why Portillo’s plans to temper growth, relatively speaking, and follow a corporate-led path that doesn’t franchise domestically.

That road to 600, however, began in earnest Thursday as Portillo’s made its stock market debut. It opened for trading at $26 per share, higher than the chain’s initial public offering price of $20, and good for a valuation of roughly $1.86 billion. Portillo’s raised north of $405 million from the sale of about 20.3 million shares. It traded for close to $40 by mid-afternoon, a 50 percent rise.

Osanloo, a former P.F. Chang's CEO who joined Portillo's in August, 2018, called Thursday’s public milestone “the first leg of the relay.”

“Getting to an IPO is great,” he says, “but it’s by no means the finish line. We need to have eight, 10 quarters of really amazing performance to even remotely start feeling comfortable.”

Portillo’s begins that path with momentum. Through the first six months of 2021, its sales rose more than $50 million, year-over-year. Adjusted operating margins expanded to 20 percent from 17 percent. Total revenue is expected to push past $500 million this year, up from $455 million in 2020 and $479 million in 2019. And, as noted, Portillo’s will take aim at 10 percent annual growth.

Not dissimilar to fellow-publicly traded fast casual Shake Shack, Portillo’s will web out from a base that appreciates cult-like awareness. Chicagoland stores for Portillo’s generated $9.1 million on adjusted EBITDA margins of 32 percent, per filings. Units outside were $5.8 million, and that’s closer to what Portillo’s expects (along with margins of 22 percent) for new builds by their third year of operation. Still, coupled with cash-on-cash returns of 25 percent, it would be well ahead of the counter-service pack.

Shake Shack, as a case study, pushed trailing 12-month AUVs of $4.2 million in the year before COVID. While below the $6.9 million seen across its 20 New York City Shacks at the time, it was still a result second only to Chick-fil-A in the quick-serve lexicon. And this was amid a dynamic where 85 percent of the brand’s units had spread outside the Big Apple.

A significant difference, however, is the drive-thru focus of Portillo’s business (Shake Shack plans to open its first in the near future).

Certain elements of Portillo’s massive restaurants are cookie-cutter—the kitchen design, point-of-sale, entry points. But Osanloo says the brand plans to adjust décor and cosmetics of each to match local environments. “We want to make sure that we fit into the community and that our restaurant looks like it belongs there,” he says. For instance, a Sterling Heights, Michigan, Portillo’s pays homage to the automotive industry with Ford Model T’s and bumpers lining the walls next to guitars and photos of Motown artists like Aretha Franklin.