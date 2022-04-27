Chipotle's Focus Turns to Career Advancement for Workers

For the first time in nearly four years last month, Chipotle gathered GMs and field leaders at its “All Managers Conference” in Las Vegas. Roughly 3,200 people attended. At one point, executives asked employees who had been promoted since to stand up. “And you know what?” CEO Brian Niccol told investors Tuesday on a conference call. “Almost every person in the room was standing up.”

This, as much as any metric, offers a glimpse of Chipotle’s mindset as the sector’s labor challenge marches on. Last Friday, the fast casual’s annual sustainability report showed turnover rates skyrocketing across the board—but especially at the hourly level (crew, kitchen manager, service manager), where figures surged to 194 percent from 141 percent the prior year.

Chipotle in May footed the bill of higher wages, making the call to boost average wage to $15 per hour by the end of June. The upgraded scale resulted in hourly employees earning day one pay from $11–$18. Additionally, Chipotle outlined a path to “Restaurateur,” a six-figure GM position hourly workers can reach within three-and-half years. Chipotle then rolled a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 one for apprentices or GMs.

All told, Niccol said, Chipotle’s starting rate, competitive as it appears, isn’t where progress will entirely be made. That’s become table-stakes sector-wide, with wage rates at restaurants running 11 percent higher, year-over-year, in March, per the BLS. “What people get really excited about is where that starting wage can take them,” he said. “And our company can take them really far and also really quick.”

Chipotle’s benefits suite, namely its debt-free degree program, are “great,” Niccol added, and something that will continue to separate the chain. But again, it’s not the deal cracker. Some 6 percent of the hospitality industry’s total workforce quit in February—more than any other field. Getting employees not to leave has become as pressing as getting them to show up. “When I've had the opportunity to get out in the field and talk to people, what they're really excited about is the fact that they're a part of a company that's committed to its purpose and committed to growth,” Niccol said.

Despite mostly being “back to business as usual,” he said, with Omicron-triggered turnover exclusions and higher training costs sliding back, it’s a conversation Chipotle continues to have.

Niccol was asked Tuesday what’s next after “Chippy,” the company’s autonomous kitchen assistant from Miso Robotics it’s preparing to test at a Southern California location.

The answer, Niccol responded, was Chipotle asked employees what tasks they’d like to see automated going forward to improve their jobs. “Because we know if the employee experience improves, we'll have better retention and also we'll have better execution for our customers,” Niccol said.

And more on automation: “Obviously, Chippy is our first attempt,” Niccol said. “And we've worked with a lot of our employees to identify what are the tasks that they would love to see us bring automation to or AI, so that hopefully the role can become less complicated. And then I think there are just other places in the back of the restaurant where we have the ability to automate, whether it's on the digital make-line or other tasks.”

In 2021, alongside the lofty turnover rates, 90 percent of restaurant management roles at Chipotle came from internal promotions. On average, six employees were promoted per restaurant for a total of nearly 19,000. The company’s internal promotion rate was 77 percent for apprentice and GM roles in 2021.