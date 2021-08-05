Panera Unites with Caribou, Einstein Bros. to Form New Fast-Casual Platform

Panera Bread on Thursday announced the creation of one of the fast-casual industry's largest platforms to date. Panera, Caribou Coffee, and Einstein Bros. Bagels are uniting to form “Panera Brands,” which will encompass nearly 4,000 locations and 110,000 employees across 10 countries.

Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary is taking the reins as Group CEO of Panera Brands and will also continue to direct the more than 2,100-unit café chain—a role the former Krispy Kreme International executive assumed in May 2019, succeeding Blaine Hurst. José Alberto Dueñas, CEO of Einstein Bros. Bagels, and John Butcher, CEO of Caribou Coffee, will report to Chaudhary while continuing as CEOs of their respective brands.

The company said Panera’s “distinctive competencies,” which include its sizable omnichannel retail network, digital infrastructure, loyalty program, food innovation pipeline, supply chain, and access to “extremely well-capitalized” franchise owners, will allow it to turbocharge growth in Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, alongside Panera.

“Together as Panera Brands, we are united by our common values and shared belief that we can be force multipliers for good. We exist to provide exceptional experiences for our guests, and to positively impact our communities, the planet and our shareholders while unlocking the dreams of our teams,” Chaudhary said in a statement. “We believe Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels together will leverage each company’s unique expertise and services to build an unrivaled fast casual platform with a tremendous runway for growth.”

Today, 45 percent of Panera’s sales are e-commerce. And it boasts some 44 million users in its MyPanera loyalty platform.