QSR Uncut is a podcast from the editors of QSR magazine—the leading publication for foodservice owners and operators—that discusses the current state and future of the fast-food restaurant industry as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Made for restaurant executives, entrepreneurs, consumers, and leaders, each episode candidly answers three questions from readers.

We'll also check out the best of fast-food Twitter each week and chat with some of the industry's most insightful leaders.