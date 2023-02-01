McDonald's Turns Sales Dollars into More Restaurants

In his travels around the world, CEO Chris Kempczinski often asks employees, “What exactly does McDonald’s Corporation sell?”

He receives confused looks at first, and then someone will gather courage to answer with the obvious, “Well, we sell great-tasting food or we sell burgers and fries.” That’s technically true, Kempczinksi said, but as a primarily franchised business, he believes McDonald’s Corporation is charged with selling a brand so operators can sell burgers and fries.

“While some may see it as a trivial distinction, I see it as fundamental,” the CEO told investors during the chain’s Q4 earnings call. “As goes the McDonald's brand, so goes the health and economic value of our company and system.”

Entering 2023, the brand is going quite well. Kempczinski said the chain is in the best position it’s seen in years, and he has the numbers to back it up. Since the start of COVID, the fast-food giant’s systemwide sales have grown by nearly $20 billion. And that’s with the loss of 847 restaurants in Russia. In Q4, U.S. same-store sales increased 10.3 percent on top of 7.5 percent growth in 2021. On a three-year basis, domestic comps lifted roughly 25 percent.

For the 2022 fiscal year, global comps grew 10.9 percent and traffic increased 5 percent.

Kempczinski attributed McDonald’s success to its “Accelerating the Arches” growth plan, which was first unveiled in November 2020. The strategy—intending to modernize the chain’s branding—calls for investment in culturally relevant marketing, commitment to core menu items, and doubling down on digital, delivery, and drive-thru.

McDonald’s hit on each of those pillars in the fourth quarter. In October, the company appealed to customer nostalgia with Cactus Plant Flea Market, otherwise known as the adult Happy Meal. Demand exceeded expectations, to the point that McDonald’s saw its highest weekly digital transactions ever. The chain also brought attention to fan favorites, like World Famous Fries and Chicken McNuggets, through its FIFA World Cup campaign that touched more than 75 markets worldwide. Kempczinksi noted that McDonald’s gained about one percentage point in market share on chicken in 2022 and also grew its share in beef.

In terms of digital, McDonald’s loyalty program is now in more than 50 markets. The app was downloaded more than 40 million times in the U.S.—that’s better than the second, third, and fourth-highest brands combined. In Q4, digital mixed more than 35 percent in McDonald’s top six global markets, thanks in part to roughly 50 million active MyMcDonald’s Rewards users.

“The McDonald's global system is executing at a high level, and I'm optimistic that our Accelerating the Arches strategy offers us a long runway of growth,” Kempczinski said.

Pricing increased 10 percent year-over-year, but McDonald’s is “still seeing the consumer is resilient,” the CEO said. The company leads in every market around the world on affordability and value for money. There’s been some trade-down and decreases in units per transaction, but not significantly. There has also been an uptick in frequency, which may mean customers are choosing McDonald’s, but are being cautious about how much they’re ordering.

“Value for money is about the experience we deliver over the price we charge,” CFO Ian Borden said. “And I think it goes back to what Chris [Kempczinski] touched on earlier that we've made a lot of investments over the last couple of years in the experience. We've got a fully modernized estate. I think we've upped our game in terms of our marketing, creativity, and execution. We've invested a lot in our digital capabilities and interaction with consumers. And I think all of those strengths are coming together now.”