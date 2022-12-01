McDonald’s Testing New Restaurant Format for On-the-Go Customers

The order-ahead lane deploys technology McDonald’s said allows employees to begin preparing customers’ orders when they’re near the restaurant. The location’s app updates, food and beverage conveyor, and new kitchen format, all work to streamline operations, the brand said. “The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone,” Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating the test restaurant, added in a statement.

Inside, the location is “considerably smaller” than traditional U.S. restaurants. McDonald’s said the reason behind the change was the features, inside and outside, are geared toward diners who plan to bring the food home or eat in transit. So the restaurant includes a delivery pickup room for couriers to retriever orders. There are also kiosks, which accept cash and credit, for consumers to place their orders to go, as well as a pickup shelf. Outside, McDonald’s built several parking spaces dedicated to curbside order pickup alongside designated spots for delivery drivers.

McDonald’s said the model remains a one-of-kind build, for now. But tests will continue on future evolutions. “We're always innovating to improve our customer experience, no matter how they want to order or receive their food. “I am immensely proud to have this new restaurant concept serving our customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” Vanecek said.

McDonald’s reported a 6.1 percent rise in same-store sales in Q3—15.7 percent on a two-year basis. It marked the concept’s ninth straight quarter of positive growth and 22nd out of the past 23. Visits to McDonald’s increased by 8.8 percent in June, 4.5 percent in August, and 6.2 percent in September, compared to 0.6 percent, negative 1.8 percent, and 0.8 percent in the overall quick-service segment, according to Placer.ai.

McDonald’s finished Q3 with 13,435 U.S. restaurants (12,775 franchises and 660 corporate), down 13 units year-over-year. Internationally there are 26,545 locations. In total, the chain has 39,980 outlets globally.

Revenue decreased from $6.2 billion to $5.9 billion in the third quarter because of all major currencies weakening against the U.S. dollar. For the same reasons, operating income decreased 7 percent year-over-year to $2.76 billion, and net income slid 8 percent to $1.98 billion.