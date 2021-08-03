Can Burger King Spark a Comeback?

Burger King is pleased with the progress on those fronts, but the brand believes there’s more to gain, especially with breakfast. In April, the daypart mixed roughly 13 percent. At the time, Cil said Burger King had breakfast “square in its sights” and that it’s working with a group of franchisees to build a long-term, multi-layered plan to make it a larger part of the business.
“We’re at our best when we have a balanced approach with a strong focus on core, with premium products that drive check, but at the same time having a balanced approach on value. That continues to be the long-term view of the business,” Cil said. “I’ve seen the opportunity in the near-term as I’ve spent time with the team and speaking with franchisees and getting a better handle on what opportunities for acceleration we have.”
In addition to core menu innovation, the second pillar of Burger King’s strategy is to work with franchisees on “consistent high standards of operational execution.” To that end, the brand has filled its field teams with strong talent to ensure franchisees have the necessary support to train their teams and properly execute.
The third tenet is a commitment to the fully integrated digital ordering experience. Early in 2021, Burger King revealed it was testing a new rewards-based loyalty platform called “Royal Perks.” Consumers earn a certain amount of points for every $1 they spend, which are then redeemable on future purchases. The loyalty program not only provides valuable data and insight on customers, but loyalty consumers typically show higher frequency compared to nonmembers. Thus far the Royal Perks program has been a success as more than 80 percent of members are likely to recommend it.
“I think there’s a bunch of work to do in partnership with our franchisees on operational consistency," Cil said. "I think we have a tremendous opportunity, especially as we grow our digital business and integrate that into the restaurant experience both in-store as well as off-premise through the drive-thru and through delivery."