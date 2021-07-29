McDonald's Meets Customers in a Suddenly Digital World

Whether it’s a silver lining of COVID-19 or the acceleration of trends coming pre-virus, McDonald’s recent run offers a window into the future of fast food: The evolution of the customer experience from the physical world to the digital one.

“At our founding, the restaurant experience was relatively simple,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said Wednesday. “Customers would walk up to the front counter, place their orders and get hot, delicious fresh food served to them quickly.”

In the early 1970s, drive-thru hit mainstream for McDonald’s guests. And over the last few years, delivery, curbside pickup, kiosks, and even table service joined in.

Yet while digital was a key lever for McDonald’s before COVID, the pandemic and its clamp on dine-in business sparked a shift in customer habits that adjusted the $40 billion company’s outlook.

McDonald’s digital systemwide sales across its top six markets reached nearly $8 billion in the first half of 2021—a 70 percent increase versus last year. It’s exactly why the brand is moving aggressively, Kempczinski said, to bring its new MyMcDonald’s Rewards platform to these areas. It’s currently live in France and the U.S. (nationwide as of July 8). Germany and Canada are on deck before the year’s end, followed by the U.K. and Australia in 2022.

There are already more than 22 million active MyMcDonald’s app users in America, with north of 12 million enrolled in the loyalty program. “And that’s before national advertising for loyalty,” Kempczinski said, “which began earlier this week.”

In recent months, McDonald’s app topped most-downloaded lists and is the country’s No. 1 quick-serve offering, Kempczinski said. What this showcases, he added, is McDonald’s marketing potential in regards to personalization, and why optimism is surging into the system.

McDonald’s global same-store sales jumped 40.5 percent in Q2, or 6.9 percent on a two-year basis. The U.S. business lifted 25.9 percent (14.9 percent across two years). The domestic effort marked McDonald’s strongest quarterly two-year growth in more than 15 years.

Additionally, the chain saw double-digital positive comps across all dayparts on a two-year stack. Franchisees reported record-high operating cash flow, up more than $100,000 through May of this year compared to 2020. McDonald’s revenues increased 57 percent to $5.89 billion.

Kempczinski said McDonald’s reacted to evolving market conditions. The chain’s focus turned to transforming multiple touchpoints into a holistic brand experience. In other terms, McDonald’s suddenly has a lot of trade channels to remove friction from.

“Our customers should be able to move seamlessly between the in-store, takeaway, and delivery service channels so that we offer even more convenience and better personalization,” he said.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced the creation of a team dedicated to guiding its end-to-end customer experience. The brand promoted 20-year vet Manu Steijaert to a newly created role of EVP and global chief customer officer.

Steijaert’s tasks include everything from the physical restaurants McDonald’s designs to how it embeds digital experience along each step of the customer journey. Following the chain’s completion of its global Experience of the Future remodel program, Kempczinski said Steijaert will zero in on “what’s next to drive a new layer of sustained growth for our system that leverages the foundations that we’ve built.”

In the past 18 months, McDonald’s standardized its infrastructure to align against some of these omnichannel goals. Plans ultimately paved the way for MyMcDonald’s Rewards, which is the company’s first global digital offering in its history.