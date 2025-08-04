3Natives Acai Cafe, a popular destination for health-conscious consumers seeking freshly prepared bowls, smoothies, salads, and wraps made with sustainably sourced ingredients, has expanded its corporate team with two new strategic hires.

Aaron Rose joins 3Natives as Franchise Developer, alongside Delaney Hetzer who steps in as Marketing Coordinator.

“We are all thrilled to welcome Aaron and Delaney to the 3Natives team,” said Anthony Bambino, founder and CEO of 3Natives Acai Cafe. “They each bring a unique set of skills that will benefit the brand’s corporate team as well as all our franchisees as we continue our expansion across the country. They’ve already begun to make a tremendous impact in their new roles.”

Aaron Rose joins 3Natives to help lead the brand’s national expansion. In this role, he will identify and evaluate prospective franchisees, guiding them from initial discovery through to final agreement. Prior to joining 3Natives, Rose founded a recruiting agency that supported franchise owners in hiring top-tier talent and served as chief of staff for a multi-brand home services franchisor. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he was the first student to enroll in the Titus Center for Franchising, the first dedicated center in the nation focused on enabling students to master the principles of franchising.

“I’m grateful to join 3Natives during this exciting stage of growth,” said Rose. “With such a strong foundation in place, we have an incredible opportunity to scale while staying true to our roots.”

Delaney Hetzer is a familiar face at the 3Natives corporate office, having recently completed an internship with the brand. In her new role as Marketing Coordinator, she brings fresh, engaging ideas to oversee the brand’s social media presence—sharing company news from location openings to new menu initiatives. Delaney also leverages her standout customer service skills to connect directly with social followers and provides valuable support to the development team. She is a recent graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University where she received her Bachelor of Science in business management with a concentration in franchising from the Titus Center for Franchising, like Rose.

“I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned from my undergraduate studies and internship to make a meaningful impact at 3Natives,” said Hetzer. “It’s such a fun, forward-thinking brand—perfect for engaging guests through creative social media campaigns and building excitement around new company initiatives and menu options.”

For more information on owning a location of this brand that has found the sweet spot in consumers’ desire for healthy meals and indulgent treats, visit the Franchise Opportunities page of the 3Natives Acai Cafe website.