Ali Group Announces Leadership Changes at Scotsman Ice Systems and Welbilt KitchenCare

Erik Nommsen, Chief Executive Officer of Ali Group North America and Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, Inc., announced two organizational changes, effective September 1st.

Tom Van Der Bosch has been named President of Scotsman Ice Systems.

Van Der Bosch joined Scotsman in 1999 as Manager of Customer and Technical Services. In 2009, he was named Director of Marketing at Scotsman. Van Der Bosch became Director of Parts and Service in 2010, and three years later was promoted to Vice President of Parts and Service. In 2022, he was named Vice President of Welbilt KitchenCare.

During his tenure at Scotsman, Van Der Bosch oversaw many successful initiatives which brought value-added services to Scotsman’s customers and operating efficiencies internally. At KitchenCare, he was instrumental in transitioning the distribution of spare parts back to the individual Welbilt operating companies.

In his new role, Van Der Bosch will be responsible for all of Scotsman’s operations in North America, overseeing sales, administration, product development and production.

Van Der Bosch will report directly to Erik Nommsen.

Al Smith will assume the role of Vice President of Welbilt KitchenCare.

After more than 10 years in the HVAC field with positions of increasing responsibility, Smith joined Delfield, a Welbilt brand, as Service Manager in 2011. In 2015, he was promoted to Director of Service, a role he held until this most recent promotion.

During this time, Smith was responsible for a number of initiatives, including the establishment of Delfield’s self-help library, initiating online and virtual training practices, and providing a high level of service to Delfield customers and service partners.

To advance KitchenCare to its next phase, Smith’s primary focus will be to become an essential resource to the Welbilt operating companies.

Smith will report directly to Kevin Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Welbilt, Inc.