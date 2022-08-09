Andy's Frozen Custard Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Kansas City’s favorite frozen custard and treat shop, Andy’s Frozen Custard, will be a-peeling to even more KC treat lovers when it opens its latest store in Overland Park on August 10.

The much-anticipated BluHawk, a multi-faceted destination experience, will be home to the new store, located at 7781 W. 159th Street. It will be one of the first to open in the mixed-use development and will soon be joined by a sports park, community center and other attractions.

In celebration of the opening, Andy’s is also inviting customers to take a bite out of a new kind of treat…no spoon required. The treat shop will be adding delectable and crunchy caramel apples to the menu. Available for a limited time, the caramel apples will be served at all Andy’s Kansas City locations. They’re the perfect pairing to the popular Fall Menu debuting this September.

Expanding in Kansas City has special meaning to the Kuntz family. “Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear to our family for many reasons, not the least of which is that I was born here,” says Andy Kuntz, owner, and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “BluHawk promises to be an exciting new community and has shown us the same support we have received in all Kansas City-area locations. We love growing with the city, and we will continue to invest here, as we take great pride in putting ‘grins above chins’ by serving the most delicious frozen custard and treats.”

Andy’s Caramel Apples pair delightfully crisp and tart Granny Smith Apples with melt-in-your-mouth, hand-crafted crème caramel and a selection of toppings. Bursting with flavor, the caramel apples are hand dipped and spun in either Reese’s Pieces or Andy’s famous roasted pecans. For a treat that’s awesome to the core, a double caramel dip is also available.

Whether customers are looking for a way to cool down after museum and art gallery hopping, a sweet ending to the perfect grass-fed steak dinner, or celebrating a Royals, Mavericks or Chiefs win, Andy’s menu offers a treat for every occasion. Customer favorite, the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, and then “drilled and filled” with hot fudge, is a popular post-BBQ dessert. Or try the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete, which blends chocolate frozen custard, roasted almonds, and marshmallow crème, and hits all the right notes while enjoying the sounds of smooth, local jazz.

Known as the World’s Finest Frozen Custard, Andy’s has deep roots in Missouri, with its first store having opened in Osage Beach, and current headquarters in Springfield. Since then, the brand has carefully and deliberately grown into a family of 100+ locations, each becoming a hometown tradition boasting the freshest ingredients for an unmatched flavor experience.

The BluHawk location is unique as it is not a free-standing building, but still incorporates a small patio, lots of parking, and of course, Andy’s friendly and speedy drive thru. Andy’s is famous for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard, Baked Fresh Daily toppings, hand-rolled waffle cones, Concretes, Jackhammers, sundaes, floats, and malts. Also available is Andy’s Anywhere, hand-packed, hard-frozen pints, quarts, Quart Combos™ and specialty items available for those who want Andy’s Anytime at home, at work and at special events.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The friendly and welcoming staff – putting a grin above your chin with every order – are always focused on quickly serving the highest quality treats money can buy.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the Yum Squad loyalty club, recently named one of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022 by Newsweek magazine. In addition to receiving a free Concrete after the first visit, Yum Squad members can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andys.kc) and Facebook (@AndysOverlandParkKSWest159thStreet/) or via Andy’s website.