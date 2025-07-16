Angry Chickz, one of the fastest-growing hot chicken concepts in the nation, is bringing the heat coast to coast — fueled by rapid openings, bold leadership, rising national recognition and a sizzling 21.7% year-over-year surge in same-store sales traffic.

This past April, Angry Chickz hit a major milestone with the grand opening of its first-ever location in Houston, Texas — marking its debut in the state. The Houston opening represents a significant step in the brand’s national expansion strategy and underscores the growing demand for its bold and tasty Nashville hot chicken. Just a couple months later, Angry Chickz continued that momentum with the launch of its first location in Elk Grove, California, its 27th in the state and 30th systemwide. Located inside the popular Elk Grove Commons shopping center, the new restaurant brings the brand’s signature spice and crave-worthy heat to the heart of the community, further cementing Angry Chickz’s position as a fast-growing West Coast favorite.

Building on that momentum, Angry Chickz has signed new Area Development Agreements (ADAs) in Illinois and Pennsylvania, laying the foundation for multi-unit growth and stronger brand presence in key new markets.

At the same time, Angry Chickz leadership continues to raise the brand’s visibility on a national level. In April, executives Mike LaRue, John Scott, Peter Tremblay and Tonya McCoy represented the company at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, connecting with industry peers and sharing the brand’s vision for growth.

The brand continues to generate media attention tied to major milestones such as Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Day and National Hot Chicken Day, further cementing its reputation as a go-to for bold flavor and an unforgettable experience.

“Our focus is on building a scalable, purpose-driven brand and meaningful connections with our guests,” said Mike LaRue, vice president of Franchise Development. “The momentum we’re seeing—from new markets to media recognition—is driven by our dedicated team, passionate franchisees, and the loyalty of our incredible guests.”

As Angry Chickz continues to scale, it remains focused on its core priorities: delivering exceptional quality, maintaining operational simplicity and a brand platform designed for sustained franchise success.