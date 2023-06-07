Apóla Greek Grill to Open in Valencia, California

Opa! Apóla Greek Grill is ready to welcome another addition to its growing family.

Fans of authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine will have a new spot to grab the ‘most authentic Greek gyro you can get without buying a plane ticket’ with the emerging fast casual brand opening its newest location in Valencia this June. Located at 28263 Newhall Ranch Rd., in the Gateway Village Shopping Center, Apóla’s newest restaurant will feature all the fan favorites in the brand’s fifth Southern California location.

“We’re so excited to get this restaurant open that everyone here at Apóla can’t stop smiling,” says Co-Founder Yianni Kosmides. “The demand for our authentic and healthy Greek offerings is growing and we’re looking to meet that need. There’s no doubt in my mind that everyone in Valencia is going to fall in love with our gyros, pitas and breakfast items.”

This will be the first Apóla franchise for longtime restauranteur Caroline Daniel, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant, real estate and financial sector. She is a longtime SoCal resident with a great reputation for empowering women and military veterans in the business sector and has deep ties to the Valencia area.

“The number one reason I picked Apóla to franchise with is because the franchisors themselves are owner and family operated,” says Daniel. “The family is fully invested in the brand. And when the family is fully invested, it makes it easier for you, as an owner, to be successful.”

The budding fast-casual brand has gained a loyal following throughout Orange County and now seeks people to get even closer by joining its team. Apóla is looking for friendly individuals to serve as prep cooks, line cooks and frontline associates at the Valencia restaurant. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.eatapola.com/careers/valencia-ca/. Interviews will be held in person, at the restaurant.

Apóla’s legion of fans flock in for the Authentic Greek Gyro, but the restaurant offers something for everyone. Guests can try numerous proteins like chicken, pork, shrimp and, of course, beef and lamb on sandwiches as well as in plates and bowls. All sandwiches and entrees are customizable and most proteins are halal-certified.

Vegetarians and vegans will be happy to find traditional Greek staples like dolmas, falafel and Greek salad on the menu. Apóla also offers their own meatless gyro option that brings the flavor of the Greek street food favorite with a vegetarian zing.

Apóla’s Valencia location will serve its guests daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.