Atomic Wings, the 25+ unit chicken wing franchise known for serving authentic New York-style Buffalo wings, is expanding into Virginia with its first location set to open on January 18th at 3813 Princess Anne Rd #130, Virginia Beach, Virginia, near local landmarks such as Tidewater Community College and the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. This debut will mark Atomic Wings’ entrance into the Virginia market, with plans to expand throughout the state and neighboring North Carolina.

Franchisees Timir, Pritul and Hiren Patel lead this expansion alongside partner Vishal Dave, who will oversee day-to-day operations in Virginia Beach, bringing extensive experience in hospitality, food service and franchise management to the Atomic Wings brand.

“I have been in the food industry for many years and am excited to be developing Atomic Wings in future areas. Franchising is a great way to understand proper procedures [and] increase your chances of success,” said Timir.

As the team prepares for its grand opening in Virginia Beach on January 18th, it is also looking forward to ongoing involvement in the community. Next year, they will launch a sponsorship with the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, which hosts youth sports teams of all ages. The sportsplex is located just five minutes away from the Princess Anne Rd Atomic Wings and frequently hosts large-scale events like Bounce America and The Bubble Run.

The Patels and Dave are already planning to deepen their community involvement with plans for two more Virginia Beach-area Atomic Wings locations and a real estate search in progress in the southern side of the market.

This opening is a strategic part of Atomic Wings’ rapid growth in 2024, with the brand celebrating a strong year of growth across new markets in Houston, Minnesota, Indiana, South Dakota, and Champaign, Illinois. Under the leadership of CEO Zak Omar, Atomic Wings aims to double its footprint by the start of 2025.

“Every single wing we serve is a testament to our dedication to perfection — from the carefully selected ingredients to the personalized customer service we’re known for,” said Omar. “With this new opening, Atomic Wings is taking a big leap forward, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. We’re not just committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers; we’re also deeply committed to supporting and celebrating the success of our franchisees. This is more than just another opening — it’s a celebration of our shared passion and dedication to serving the best wings, hand in hand with exceptional franchise partners.”

Focusing on quality and customer experience, Atomic Wings is bringing a fresh perspective to Virginia’s food scene. As Atomic Wings expands, the brand remains committed to supporting its franchise partners and fostering a community-first approach. With impressive growth in the books for 2024, the brand is well on its way to achieving its ambitious expansion goals and further solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive chicken wing industry.