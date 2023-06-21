Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Promote Fourth of July Specials

Auntie Anne’s: Celebrate the Fourth of July and stay refreshed all summer long with 25% off your order when you purchase a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer plus any pretzel item.

Cinnabon: Get party ready for the Fourth of July and beyond with $2 off CinnaPacks from now until July 31. From 4-packs of Classic Rolls to 16-packs of BonBites, Cinnabon’s CinnaPacks are an easy-to-bring dessert for a day at the beach, pool or picnic. Offer exclusive to Cinnabon Rewards members.