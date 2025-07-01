Azzip (AY-ZIP) Pizza is no stranger to driving flavor innovation with their Pizza Of The Month creations. One of their most anticipated pizzas for 2025 is the Shell Yeah! lobster roll pizza launching on Tuesday, July 1st.

When it comes to lobster, simplicity is king. Azzip is swapping a lobster roll’s traditional split-top bun for their crispy, buttery Detroit-style Square Zip crust. Then it’s real Maine Lobster, Mozzarella, Old Bay Butter Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Ruffles, Chives, and a side of Warm Drawn Butter. This is Azzip’s first time using an ultra premium meat (is duck bacon next?) and at $15.95, is a deal customers will want to get their claws on. “I’m really excited to showcase a premium product like lobster at an approachable price in a Fast Casual setting! Enjoying a fresh lobster roll on the beach is one of the best parts of summer and I am proud that we are stepping up and offering that to people in the mid-west that may not be able to get to the coast.” Azzip Pizza Chef Blake Kollker states.

“Our guests love when we get really creative and fun with the POTM,” says founder Brad Niemeier. “This one definitely checks all the boxes of what a great POTM is.”

The Shell Yeah! will be available through July at all Azzip Pizza locations while supplies last.