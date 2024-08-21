Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces a three-store signed agreement in Colorado. The first location, set to open in Denver at 1735 Chestnut Place, is anticipated to launch in early fall 2024. The next two locations, currently in site selection, are slated to open in Northern Colorado in 2025. This split-territory agreement is aimed to establish a strong foothold in key Colorado markets, enhancing the brand’s presence and bringing its distinctive coffee experience to new communities.

Behind the multi-unit agreement is franchisee Bill Leary, a Denver native with a deep connection to the local community. Leary, who currently owns Jackson Hole Soda and has a background as a high school soccer coach, is excited to bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s renowned Hawaiian coffee and unique café experience to hometown. His business acumen and commitment to quality and community engagement aligns perfectly with the brand’s values, promising a vibrant addition to the local coffee scene.

“Discovering the company’s mission, unique story, and menu was truly inspiring,” said Leary. “With my background in the beverage industry, this opportunity felt like a natural fit. Meeting Scott Snyder and the team only deepened my excitement and confirmed that this was the right choice. As a Denver native, I’m especially thrilled to continue the brand’s growth throughout Northern Colorado.”

After attending the University of Denver on a soccer scholarship, Leary began his coaching career at Rocky Mountain High School. Following years of managing businesses and raising a family, he cultivated strong, lasting bonds with the local area. Returning to coach at the school and now introducing this distinctive business to his hometown highlights his dedication to supporting and enriching his community.

“Bill’s alignment with our brand, mission, and values was apparent from the start,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “His strong ties to the Denver community and his genuine enthusiasm for our concept make him an ideal partner. When we collaborate with people who truly represent our brand and are passionate about entrepreneurship, it’s a formula for success. We look forward to seeing the Aloha spirit continue to thrive in Northern Colorado and Wyoming.”

Aiming for double-digit growth this year, the brand has been on an upward trajectory since earning a spot on QSR’s 2023 40/40 List as one of America’s hottest emerging fast casual brands. Bad Ass Coffee’s franchise opportunity continues to attract multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.