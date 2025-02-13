Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii announced Michelle and Richard Lee, owners of the brand’s Alexandria, VA and soon-to-open Arlington, VA locations, have been named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA) at its Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV this week.

The Franchisee of the Year awards recognize leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their franchisor, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

“Receiving the IFA Franchisee of the Year award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Richard and Michelle Lee. “This journey has been filled with learning experiences, and we’re grateful for the support of our customers, team members, and the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘ohana at the home office. We look forward to continuing our growth and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

The Lees, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo with two small children at home, transitioned from corporate careers to franchise ownership, bringing a unique mix of expertise to their entrepreneurial journey. Michelle, a coffee enthusiast, has a background in healthcare management, while Richard has experience in engineering, program management, and real estate. Their diverse skill sets, combined with a shared vision for growth and community impact, have propelled their success as franchisees.

Since opening their Alexandria location, the first of a three-store commitment, the Lees have built a thriving business while becoming integral in their community. In 2024, Richard was named a member of Bad Ass Coffee’s first-ever Franchise Advisory Council, further solidifying their leadership within the brand. Prioritizing a supportive workplace culture, they foster an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and take pride in their work. Beyond their store, Richard and Michelle actively engage in charitable initiatives, from supporting Maui relief efforts at the national scale to partnering with local nonprofits like Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

“Michelle and Richard are the epitome of what being a badass franchisee is all about and we are incredibly proud to see them recognized nationally by the IFA,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “The Lees bring an energy to their business that is infectious and an attention to operational detail that makes them an easy model for other franchisees to emulate. As they expand with their second location in Arlington later this month, we appreciate them both for being the very best version of our brand. Their story serves as a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators looking to turn their passion into a thriving business.”

“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody the American Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities, and show what it means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognize the Lees with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salute his tireless efforts to uplift all those they serve.”

