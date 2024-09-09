Bagel Boss announced the grand opening of two new locations in Aventura, Florida. These new stores, located at 18549 W. Dixie Highway and inside the Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., mark the second and third in a 10-unit expansion deal for South Florida.

Bagel Boss is more than just a bagel shop; it’s a family legacy spanning five and six generations of master bagel bakers. Since 1975, Bagel Boss has brought the authentic New York bagel experience to communities, and now Floridians can enjoy the same legendary bagels made with real New York water—a key ingredient that ensures every bagel captures the classic New York flavor and texture.

“Bringing Bagel Boss to South Florida is a tremendous milestone,” said Andrew Hazen, CEO of Bagel Boss. “We’re excited to share our fifth and sixth generation of bagel baking tradition with Florida, offering locals a true taste of New York, from our award-winning bagels to our gourmet shmears and salads.”

Bagel Boss offers a diverse menu, including their celebrated bagels, gourmet shmears, salads, and signature sandwiches, all crafted with the highest quality ingredients and time-honored methods. Whether it’s a casual breakfast or catering for special events, Bagel Boss delivers an unmatched culinary experience.

With nearly 50 years of expertise and a legacy of crafting exceptional bagels, Bagel Boss has earned its reputation as the premier name in New York bagels. These two Aventura locations are part of a strategic plan to open 10 stores across South Florida, bringing their award-winning offerings and outstanding catering services to new communities. Additional Florida locations include Miami Beach, Boca, Surfside, Hollywood and Davie.