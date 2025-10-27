Baker Katz, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in retail tenant representation, project development and leasing, announced the execution of seven commercial real estate leases on behalf of Einstein Bros. Bagels.

“It’s a privilege to support Einstein Bros. Bagels as the brand focuses on growing their presence across the greater Houston market,” said Lunden McGill, broker at Baker Katz. “We’re confident that securing these new leases will help Einstein Bros. Bagels continue to thrive, offering guests a warm, inviting atmosphere to enjoy delicious bagels, sandwiches and beverages.”

Averaging 2,000 square feet of space per store, the expansion of Einstein Bros. Bagels’ portfolio of properties in Houston includes seven strategically located restaurant leases.

The Tanglewood location can be found on San Felipe and Chimney Rock Rd near the Shops at Tanglewood. Jazz Hamilton of CBRE represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Cinco Ranch location can be found on Cinco Ranch Blvd and Commercial Center Blvd at Arcadia (across the street from Cinco Ranch High School.) Brooke Lund of Excel Commercial represented the landlord in the transaction.

The League City location can be found on League City Parkway and Hobbs Rd at Marketplace at Ninety-Six. Rebecca Le of NewQuest represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Conroe location can be found on Loop 336 and 1-45 N at 336 Marketplace. Matt Brock of Fidelis represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Humble location can be found on FM 1960 and Townsen Blvd at Townsen Crossing. Channing Fatjo of Fidelis represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Tomball location can be found on FM 2920 at Tomball Town Center. Jeff Tinsley of SVN | J.Beard Real Estate represented the landlord in the transaction.

The Garden Oaks/Oak Forest location can be found on Ella Blvd and W 34th Street at Ella Oaks Shopping Center. Rami Khoury and Lindsey Lee represented the landlord in the transaction.

The leases secured on behalf of Einstein Bros. Bagels represent Baker Katz’s continued commitment to supporting brands in the food and beverage sector in the Houston metro area. The Baker Katz brokerage team of Lunden McGill, John Frazier and Kennedi Vaughan secured all seven leases on behalf of the tenant.