Barberitos, the fast-casual burrito brand renowned for its fresh, health-conscious offerings and a proud member of the better-for-you dining platform WOWorks, is expanding its presence in Georgia with two new development agreements with existing franchisees. The deals will bring six locations to the state – three to Savannah and three to Athens, building on its existing footprint in the state. The growth comes as Georgia was recently named one of the Top 10 franchise growth markets in a report from the International Franchise Association.

In Athens, long-time franchisee David Weeks has signed a three-store agreement to grow his already impressive Barberitos portfolio. Weeks is a seasoned multi-unit, multi-brand operator with 21 restaurants around the Athens area, including nine Barberitos, eight Dunkin’ and four Newk’s Eatery. Seven of his Barberitos locations rank among the top 15 in the system, with his original store continuing to post 21 percent monthly growth.

In Savannah, Azat Nasretdinov is expanding his ownership with a three-store agreement following the success of his first location in Vidalia, which he acquired in 2024. After spending seven years as a Corporate Comptroller overseeing accounting functions for a local business, he made a career switch to entrepreneurship. With a deep understanding of business operations, he is focused on bringing high-quality, fast-casual dining to Savannah and neighboring communities.

“We’re proud to continue our partnerships with Azat and David as they grow their Barberitos’ presence in key markets like Savannah and Athens” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “Their desire to expand reflects the strong demand for Barberitos’ fresh, healthy dining options and our commitment to partnering with dedicated, growth-minded entrepreneurs.”

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its better-for-you family of brands. With strong unit-level economics and substantial growth potential, Barberitos presents a unique opportunity for seasoned entrepreneurs to thrive in the competitive fast-casual burrito market. The brand features a modern and inviting interior, complemented by a streamlined menu that emphasizes fresh, nutritious dishes crafted in-house. Guests can enjoy a variety of customizable options, including burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made with quality ingredients.