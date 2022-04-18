bb.q Chicken Introduces Maple Crunch in U.S.

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, officially introduces Maple Crunch, the tender boneless chicken glazed in maple syrup mixed with a rich butter and garlic sauce.

The Maple Crunch was first introduced in South Korea last year where it quickly exploded in popularity, selling over 400,000 units in its first month of release. This flavor was especially popular among consumers in their 20’s because of the initial sweetness that comes from the first bite. Now fans can enjoy this item here in the U.S.

With the commitment to provide the best of the best quality chicken through the continual evolution of its menu, bb.q Chicken is excited to be able to bring such a tremendously popular flavor from Korea and share it here in the U.S