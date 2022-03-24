bb.q Chicken Opens in Colorado

bb.q Chicken announced its plan to open its first 3 units in Colorado. The first unit, which is located on Village on the Park in Aurora, will have its soft opening on March 24, 2022 and will be owned and operated by Juhyung Park.

“The city of Aurora itself has a large diverse population and can be seen as the center of various cultures, including, Koreans. As Asian and American markets continue to develop, I am sure that many people will find and like the incredible taste of bb.q chicken,” says Juhyung Park.

The Golden Original is bb.q Chicken’s signature flavor and its popularity stems from its golden, crispy skin and very tender meat which is the result of a 2 day marination process combined with precise frying techniques.

Aside from the food, Juhyung also plans to create a “pub-like atmosphere” where sports fans can watch their favorite teams play while enjoying bb.q Chicken’s signature items.

The second location is expected to open on Grant & 13th street in Denver and the third location is expected to open on 101 W Hampden Ave in Englewood. More details about the expected opening dates can be found on https://www.bbqchickeneats.com/.