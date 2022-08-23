BD’s Mongolian Grill Revamps Mobile Platform and Loyalty

BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s), the original stir-fry bowl concept, is going high tech with a complete revision of their mobile platform in partnership with leading restaurant loyalty and engagement platform Punchh.

Re-launching on August 25, BD’s fans will have access a brand-new mobile app featuring the most up-to-date technology with more lucrative rewards and even easier mobile ordering. The app features full integration with Olo, an online ordering platform that offers direct-to-POS ordering capabilities via mobile, web, in-car and more. BD’s just debuted on the Olo platform in late July of this year.

In celebration of the revamped app, BD’s will be offering a free starter or dessert, which can be redeemed within 45 days, for all new and existing users. To add to the excitement, all new members will get a $10 OFF coupon ($25 or more), good for an additional 45 days and earned after redeeming the first reward, when the program debuts.

“A robust customer loyalty program is one of the most important pillars of BD’s engagement strategy and so much has changed in the landscape since we last updated our program,” says Blake Johnson, VP of Marketing for BD’s. “We were early adopters of Punchh back in the early 2010’s – and we approached them with the challenge of updating our current program to a more engaging one, to drive frequency and engagement. Our teams have developed a program that is going to excite existing members and give new members many reasons to participate. Using seamless integration with Olo, the new mobile app experience is better and easier-to-use than ever before.”

Partnering with Punchh is a nod to BD’s ongoing commitment for providing the best possible customer experience through the newest technology. An AI-powered platform, Punchh offers an enhanced customer loyalty program with the power to boost customer retention that is simple to use and integrated across all platforms. The new mobile app, fully integrated with mobile ordering technology Olo, will help BD’s grow its loyal fanbase and keep guests coming back for more. BD’s is also giving away FREE BD’s for an entire year to one lucky member that signs up or downloads between 8/25 and 10/25. Current members are also automatically entered.

BD’s is a casual but elevated Asian-fusion experience, honoring its history as a create-your-own concept from 80+ fresh ingredients, but also recently introducing chef-crafted bowls, craft cocktails and delicious starters and desserts. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options.

Opening its first location in 1992, BD’s was a pioneer in the create-your-own bowl space, offering an abundant selection of stir-fry ingredients. In recent years, BD’s has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 25 corporate and franchise locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.