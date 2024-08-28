NEXT Brands, a family-owned strategic manager and growth accelerator of impactful food franchise brands, announced the awarding of eight new Beef-a-Roo locations throughout Kansas, Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, and Tennessee. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Beef-a-Roo, as the Midwestern favorite introduces its beloved dining experience to more customers nationwide.

Excited to bring the signature Beef-a-Roo midwestern charm to new regions, NEXT Brands proudly reveals the signing of franchise locations in Phoenix, AZ, Royal Oak, MI, and Spring Hill, TN. In addition, Beef-a-Roo is expanding its reach with ten new corporate store locations in southwest Missouri and Kansas. This comes at a time when the brand is on the cusp of opening its next location in Freeport, IL, slated to open by the end of this year.

“At NEXT Brands, we’re passionate about fostering growth and innovation within the food industry,” said Austin Capoferi, President of NEXT Brands. “Our partnership with Beef-a-Roo represents a shared vision for excellence and expansion. We are eager to bring our exceptional meals and outstanding customer service to more communities across the nation. Opening eight new locations by the end of this year is a testament to our commitment to quality and our excitement for the future.”

Beef-a-Roo is renowned for its diverse menu, offering a variety of quality choices at an affordable price. The upcoming locations will maintain this tradition, providing a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and food enthusiasts alike. Each new Beef-a-Roo will uphold the brand’s legacy of delicious, high-quality food and community-focused service.

“This expansion into new states is not just about growth; it’s about sharing the Beef-a-Roo experience with more people,” Capoferi added. “We’re fostering connections and bringing people together over delicious meals, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact our new locations will have.”

As Beef-a-Roo, under the leadership of Next Brands, continues its franchise expansion throughout 2024 and beyond, it remains focused on its mission to offer a memorable dining experience that goes beyond just delicious food. After all, Beef-a-Roo is about building communities, one burger at a time.