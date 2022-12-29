Ben's Soft Pretzels Announces New Store at Indianapolis International Airport

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, an Amish-inspired soft pretzel bakery offering preservative-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and nut-free pretzels baked fresh on-site daily, announces a new location at Indianapolis International Airport (IND). The new bakery opened in Terminal B at IND, located at 7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive. This will add to Ben’s more than 155 locations in 15 states. Owned and operated by global restaurateur HMSHost, Ben’s Soft Pretzels of Indianapolis International Airport is Ben’s first airport location.

Passionate about serving the world's best pretzel, one of the fastest-growing pretzel franchises in the U.S. has brought its doughy goodness to the public since 2008. The bakery’s proprietary mix is hand-rolled with imported German salt, and the final result is nearly two times the size of other soft pretzels. In addition to Ben’s signature jumbo pretzel, the bakery also offers pretzel bites called Buggy Bites, Pretzel Stix, all-beef Pretzel Dogs, and Pretzel Pockets with many different dipping sauces, including cheese, mustard, marinara, and a variety of sweet options. Ben’s will serve its new breakfast sandwiches with a pork-free option.

“Ben’s Pretzels could not be happier to be at the world-famous and highly honored Indianapolis International Airport. It is our home state airport, and we are grateful to be here. With our relationships at all of the major sporting venues in the state, this is the perfect fit to serve a little more Indiana greatness to all coming and going! We love Indiana and are proud to serve our citizens leaving and our guests coming to visit,” says Brian Krider, Co-Founder of Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

“HMSHost has built its reputation on bringing local brands to airports to give travelers an exciting variety of local flavors that enhance their travel experience,” says HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Bryan Loden. “We’re proud to partner with Ben’s Pretzels to debut its first airport location.”

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is located at major sports venues and attractions in the state from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to University of Notre Dame.