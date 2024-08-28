Beyond Juicery + Eatery— the Midwest-based, healthy fast-casual concept just announced the launch of its first-ever breakfast menu, featuring delectable and nutritious options to kickstart the day.

The new breakfast items are designed as a perfect blend of fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and healthy choices, ensuring something for everyone. Starting August 28, all Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations will feature the following:

Avocado, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Burrito:

o Fresh scrambled egg, sliced avocado, cheddar, and tomatoes, wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with salsa or our new roasted red pepper harissa sauce!

Chicken Sausage & Egg Breakfast Burrito:

o Chicken sausage, fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, herbs, red onions, fire-roasted corn, bell pepper medley, and southwest dressing, wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with salsa or our new roasted red pepper harissa sauce!

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Burrito:

o Bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, provolone blend, herbs, and spinach wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with salsa or our new roasted red pepper harissa sauce!

Lively Greens Juice:

o Grapefruit, orange, coconut water, green apple, spinach, celery, ginger, and turmeric

“We’re thrilled to debut Breakfast at Beyond, offering our guests a delicious way to start the day while diversifying our offerings,” said Mijo Alanis, CEO of Beyond Juicery + Eatery. “This menu expansion is an exciting step for the brand, allowing us to create more flavorful options that cater to all dayparts. From students to parents with young children, we know that Beyond Juicery + Eatery will satisfy early morning cravings while also upholding our promise of fresh, healthy ingredients.”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has fresh food that tastes beyond good. Offering a wide variety of made-to-order juices, smoothies, wraps, sorbet bowls, and salads, its commitment to fresh ingredients is what sets the brand apart from other restaurant concepts in the industry. Beyond Juicery + Eatery restaurants continue to meet the increased demand for healthy, quick-service dining. Maintaining its neighborhood feel and Michigan-made roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 40 locations open and is growing nationwide.